Outfit your office with new business desktops while they’re $500 off

Some of the best desktop computer deals at the moment come, predictably, from Dell. In particular, if you’re in need of new business desktops for your office, you’re in luck. Today, you can buy the Dell OptiPlex Micro Form Factor for $969 saving you $520 off the regular price of $1,489. Ideally suited for business use with some excellent specs, we’re here to look in more detail at what it offers while it’s down to this great price. Alternatively, just tap the buy button to get straight onto buying it.

Why you should buy the Dell OptiPlex Micro Form Factor

Dell makes some of the best desktop computers out there, and that certainly extends to its business range. The Dell OptiPlex Micro Form Factor has a 13th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, along with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. It also comes with Windows 11 Pro preinstalled and a highly capable Wi-Fi 6E wireless LAN card to ensure you won’t have to worry about connection dropouts.

Designed with business use in mind, the Dell OptiPlex Micro Form Factor isn’t the most stylish of desktops but it’s very practical. Its micro form factor means that its USB ports are up front as well as a 3.5mm audio jack. There are two USB 3.2 ports on the front which should suit most needs, while at the back, there are four more in all with a combination of 2.0 and 3.2 helping out when it comes to hooking up mice and keyboards. There’s also an HDMI 1.4 port and a DisplayPort 1.4 port too.

With a clean and compact design, the Dell OptiPlex Micro Form Factor won’t take up any more room than it has to and it’s always easy to add on any accessories. It also has a tool-less chassis for easy access any time you want to upgrade any components and it’s sleek enough that you could fit it behind a monitor. It also comes with tools like Dell Optimizer so that you can boost the performance of your system as needed.

Ideal for business use, the Dell OptiPlex Micro Form Factor is usually priced at $1,489. Right now, you can buy it from Dell for $969 saving you $520 while still snagging you a great desktop PC for less. Check it out now before the deal ends soon.

