This Dell work-from-anywhere laptop with 32GB of RAM is 40% off

Aaron Mamiit
By
Dell Precision 5470 front angled view showing display and keyboard deck.
Mark Coppock / Digital Trends

For a laptop that will make any place your personal office, it’s highly recommended that you check out the Dell Precision 3480 Mobile Workstation. It’s currently on sale from Dell for $2,119, which is $1,419 lower than the device’s estimated value of $3,538, but we don’t think you’ll be able to get the laptop at this price for too long. You’ll need to hurry — add it to your cart and complete the checkout process as soon as possible, because you may regret it if you miss out on the special price.

Why you should buy the Dell Precision 3480 Mobile Workstation

The Dell Precision 3480 Mobile Workstation is one of the most dependable laptops in the market with its 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia RTX A500 graphics card, and 32GB of RAM that our guide on how much RAM do you need says is the sweet spot for professionals and high-end gamers. With this laptop, you’ll be able to carry out any task for work or school, and since it’s portable, you can get them done anywhere you decide to do so like in a coffee shop or in a library.

The 14-inch Full HD display of the Dell Precision 3480 Mobile Workstation is small enough so that it’s easy to carry around with you, but it’s sharp and bright enough to get a good look at your projects and for watching streaming shows. The laptop ships with a 512GB SSD, which comes with Windows 11 Home out of the box so you can start tinkering with the Dell Precision 3480 Mobile Workstation as soon as you turn it on for the first time.

There are laptop deals for budget-friendly devices, but there are also offers for premium machines like the Dell Precision 3480 Mobile Workstation. It’s available from Dell for $2,119, which is way below the laptop’s estimated value of $3,538, The gap of $1,419 may disappear sooner than you expect, so if you think the Dell Precision 3480 Mobile Workstation should be your next companion, buy it as soon as possible to get it for this price. Any delay may result in you losing your chance to take advantage of this bargain.

