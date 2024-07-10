 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This Dell workstation laptop is on clearance — over $900 off

By
The Dell Precision 5480 Workstation laptop on a white background.
Dell

If you’re looking for a laptop that will be able to keep up with all of your demanding tasks for work or school, you’re going to want to check out the Dell Precision 5480 Workstation. It’s currently available in a clearance sale from Dell with a $930 discount that slashes its price from $2,739 to $1,809. It’s still not cheap, but with the performance that the laptop promises, it will be worth it. There’s probably not much time left before stocks run out, so if you want this machine as your companion, you’re going to have to complete your purchase for it as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the Dell Precision 5480 Workstation

The Dell Precision 5480 Workstation is a portable but powerful laptop that will let you finish your daily tasks quickly and efficiently — even the more complicated ones. It’s equipped with the 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and the Nvidia RTX 2000 Ada graphics card, which are supported by 32GB of RAM that’s the sweet spot for professionals, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need. These components allow it to challenge the best laptops in terms of performance, making it perfect for both employees and students.

The 14-inch screen of the Dell Precision 5480 Workstation means it can easily slide into your bag, while its Full HD+ resolution will let you see every detail in your projects. The laptop also comes with a 512GB SSD, which will provide enough storage space for your files, and with Windows 11 Pro pre-installed, you’ll have access to the operating system’s more advanced features.

Some laptop deals cover budget-friendly devices that sacrifice performance for lower costs, but if you’re looking at the other end of the spectrum, take advantage of Dell’s clearance sale for the Dell Precision 5480 Workstation. This powerful laptop is down to $1,809 from $2,739, for huge savings of $930. This is an excellent price for a device with these specifications, but other shoppers are likely thinking the same thing. Stocks of the Dell Precision 5480 Workstation may already be running low, so if you want it as your next laptop, push through with the transaction for it immediately.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Best Dell laptop deals: Cheap laptops starting at $500
The Dell XPS 13 9315 on a table against a window.

With one of the largest selection of laptops on the market, Dell is easily one of the best laptop brands, and if you're thinking of upgrading to something new, then Dell has a lot of great options that are worth grabbing. So, whether you're looking for gaming laptops, budget laptops, or just general day-to-day laptops that are good for work and school, then you'll be happy to know that there are a lot of great deals you can pick up. It's also worth noting that Dell owns Alienware, so there are a couple of selections of Alienware laptops that also have solid discounts.
Of course, having so many options can be a bit overwhelming for somebody who isn't familiar with Dell or the laptop market, which is why we scoured the Dell website and other retailers for our favorite picks and listed them below. This list has a lot of crossover with the best Dell XPS deals, student laptop deals and gaming laptop deals, so make sure to check out some of those other great laptop deals as well.

Dell Inspiron 15 -- $520, was $700

Read more
Best Buy laptop deals: Cheap laptops starting at $150
Apple M1 MacBook Air open on a desk with plants in the background.

Best Buy is one of the best retailers to shop if you’ve got an eye out for some of the best laptop deals. Whether you’re looking for something high end or more entry level, Best Buy likely has a laptop that’s perfectly priced for you. The Best Buy laptop deals going on right now include Dell laptop deals, HP laptop deals, Lenovo laptop deals, and even MacBook deals. With so much to choose from we thought we’d narrow down all of the Best Buy deals worth taking a look at. Reading onward you’ll find all the details you need in order to save on a new laptop at Best Buy, and if you aren’t finding what you’re looking for you can find some laptop deals among the current Amazon deals and Walmart deals as well.
Lenovo IdeaPad 1 — $150, was $250

The Lenovo IdeaPad 1 is a great alternative to the best budget laptops. It’s hard to beat this price tag when it comes to a Lenovo laptop, and even at this price point, the IdeaPad 1 doesn’t hold back on features. It has 14-inch HD display that’s great for binge watching on, and it’s about as portable as most laptops get, coming in at just over three pounds and not much more than half an inch thick. You’re able to connect an HD monitor to this laptop via HDMI connection, and a built-in webcam with privacy shutter and dual array microphone makes it a great way to keep in touch with family, friends, and colleagues.

Read more
Need a cheap student laptop? This Dell is down to just $300
The 15-inch Dell Inspiron 3000 laptop with a blue screensaver.

Now that we’re just several days away from the true kick-off to the back-to-school shopping season, one category that’s going to see a lot of attention is student laptop deals. Every major retailer will be offering a discounted PC for prices most matriculating youths can wrap their heads around, but our eyes are always peeled for the kinds of sales you can’t get anywhere else. Such is the case with this exciting Dell promotion:

The Dell Inspiron 15 laptop is currently marked down to $300 at Dell. That’s $150 its normal selling price of $450. We found some other great Dell laptop deals too, but let’s increase the spotlight on the Inspiron a bit more.

Read more