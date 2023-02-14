In time for Presidents Day, Dell has an impressive sale on everything from inexpensive monitors to high-end gaming systems or laptops perfect for ambitious content creators. Whatever your budget, there’s something out there for you. But what do you do with so many choices available? Don’t worry. We’re here with a hand-picked selection of the very best Dell Presidents Day deals going on right now. Read on while we take you through them all.

Dell 24 Monitor — $120, was $150

Monitor deals from reputable brands are unlikely to get lower than this Dell 24 Monitor. The ideal addition to your home office setup, the Dell 24 Monitor has a full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080 with up to 75Hz refresh rate when connected via HDMI. A response time of 5ms gray to gray (extreme) is useful for keeping things running smoothly, while there’s 16.7 million color support and a contrast ratio of 3,000:1. Slim bezels keep it nice and compact while there’s a built-in power supply unit and cable holder to further reduce clutter on your desk. It’s easily adjustable too.

Dell 27 Monitor — $200, was $260

If you need more screen space then this Dell 27 Monitor is the ideal solution for anyone unkeen to spend money on the best monitors that cost more. It has a native QHD resolution of 2560 x 1440 with a refresh rate of 75Hz so it looks great. Two HDMI ports are available along with a DisplayPort with a response time of up to 8ms in gray to gray normal. There’s also a contrast ratio of 1,000:1 and color support for 16.7 million colors. As with the earlier model, ultra-thin bezels keep things sleek while there’s a great cable holder for a clutter-free experience.

Dell Inspiron 15 Laptop — $220, was $300

The Dell Inspiron 15 is one of the best budget laptops you can buy. It has an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage. There’s also a 15.6-inch HD screen with anti-glare properties. It’s a basic laptop but one that appreciates the convenience of certain features which is why it has roomy keycaps, a spacious touchpad and even a lift hinge for making your typing angle more comfortable. If you’re on a tight budget, all the essentials are catered for here.

Dell G15 gaming laptop — $650, was $850

The Dell G15 gaming laptop often features among the gaming laptop deals going on because it’s a reliable system for the price. It has a 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor along with 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. As needed for a gaming laptop, it also has a dedicated graphics card — the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050. In conjunction with its 15.6-inch full HD screen with 120Hz refresh rate, it means it’s a reliable bet for many of the latest games. Due to the low storage space, you’ll need to only have a few games installed at once, but it’s still worth checking out. An Alienware-inspired thermal design adds a touch of class and lower temperatures to proceedings just as you would expect from one of the best laptop brands.

Dell XPS 13 — $849, was $909

A popular feature in the laptop deals we see thanks to also one of the best laptops, the Dell XPS 13 is fantastic. It’s the thinnest and lightest 13-inch XPS laptop around while packing in plenty of great hardware. It has a 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. A 13.4-inch full HD screen looks gorgeous while offering 500 nits of brightness. It also has super thin bezels thanks to InfinityEdge technology. You still get up to 12 hours of battery life too so this is a seriously practical yet gorgeous laptop. With everything designed for convenience, the Dell XPS 13 is perfect for mostly all scenarios.

Dell G16 gaming laptop — $1,100, was $1,400

The sort of laptop that’s keen to rival the best gaming laptops, the Dell G16 is a delight. Potentially its biggest highlight is its 16-inch QHD display with a resolution of 2560 x 1600 and a refresh rate of 165Hz. Alongside that, it has a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of memory and a massive 1TB of SSD storage. An Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card makes playing the latest games a breeze while looking good too. Despite being a larger-sized laptop, it all fits into a 15-inch laptop shell so it’s a bit more portable than you would expect too.

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 laptop — $1,299, was $1,449

The Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 laptop may not be listed as one of the best 2-in-1 laptops, but it deserves the accolade. It has a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. Alongside that is its showcase component — its 13-inch 3K display with a resolution of 2880 x 1920. A touchscreen, it uses GorillaGlass Victus for protection, has 500 nits of brightness and supports a stylus if you’d rather use that over your finger. As expected, it’s versatile allowing you to use it as a tablet, place it in presentation mode or stick with using it as a laptop — ideal if you can’t decide.

Dell XPS 15 — $1,399, was $1,899

Dell laptop deals are the perfect time to save big on something high-end like the Dell XPS 15. It has a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. It can also allow for some gaming thanks to its Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, plus it has a gorgeous 15.6-inch full HD screen with 500 nits of brightness. With an impressive 92.9% screen-to-body ratio, it’s remarkably lightweight for the screen size and also sustains a great battery life of up to 13 hours. It’s a great device for content creators who are frequently on the move.

