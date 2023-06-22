 Skip to main content
Flash sale: Get a refurbished Dell laptop or PC from just $89

Is your budget extremely tight but you still want or need a new laptop or PC? Rather than look at conventional laptop deals or desktop computer deals, we recommend checking out the Dell refurbished sale. Right now, there are some huge discounts on a wide range of laptops and desktop computers, including some from just $89 so it really covers every budget. Refurbished models come with a certain amount of cosmetic damage but Dell grades these so you know what you’re signing up for. There are so many options out there, we recommend clicking through to the main landing pages to see what’s there. Deals include being able to buy systems without operating systems which are cheaper, but not always practical for everyone. Either way, if you need a little guidance, we can help you out there too.

Why you should shop the Dell refurbished sale

The absolute cheapest part of the Dell refurbished sale is being able to buy a small form factor desktop computer for just $89. The catch is that it doesn’t include an operating system so you’ll need to already have a license ready or plan on installing Linux to it. However, it has a reasonable set of specs with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory and 500GB of regular hard drive space. It has a cosmetic grade of B so it won’t be as super new looking as you might like but hey, it’s $89.

Alternatively, if you want Windows installed, buy the for $139 with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory and 500GB of hard drive space. It has Windows 10 Pro installed but you can easily upgrade to Windows 11 Pro. Again, it has a B cosmetic grade status. None of these systems might compete with the best desktop computers but they’re ideal for super cheap desktop units.

There’s also the Dell refurbished laptop sale. For anyone on the highest budget, there’s the with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. It only offers a basic 14-inch HD screen but it’s cheap for what it offers Expect another B cosmetic grade. With Dell being one of the best laptop brands, even its cheapest offerings are worth considering. There are a lot to consider too so it’s worth clicking through to see the right device for you.

Whatever your intentions, it’s really worth seeing what Dell offers in its refurbished sale. There are plenty of options including different specs and different cosmetic grades so there should be something to suit every need. You know what you’re looking for best, so take a look below to see how you could save. In all cases, if you need to buy a laptop or desktop PC and keep costs super low, this could be your best solution.

