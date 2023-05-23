 Skip to main content
Dell is having a massive sale on refurbished laptops — From $179

Jennifer Allen
By
A person using the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 touch laptop.

Regularly one of the dominant retailers for great laptop deals, Dell is an even better bet right now with a huge sale on many of its refurbished laptops. The deals primarily focus on the Dell Latitude range, but there are also some deep discounts on a few Microsoft Surface laptops too. If you’re looking for a reliable workhorse of a laptop for your business or work-from-home operation, there are some great options here.

What to buy in the Dell refurbished laptop sale

There are a lot of different Dell Latitude laptops on sale right now. Fortunately, you can trust them all as Dell is one of the best laptop brands around. These are lease refurbished models so they’ve previously been owned by other business users but Dell has made sure they’re up to the job of being resold in excellent condition. That does mean that each laptop is very limited with some models only offering one laptop in stock.

Right now, the cheapest laptop in the sale is the Dell Latitude E7270. It’s a basic laptop with a 12.5-inch HD display, Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. If you simply need a basic system to work on the move or conduct some light browsing, it’ll do the job.

With all the laptops on sale, a cosmetic grade is attached to them, which relates to what good condition they’re in. They’re all in decent enough condition for the price but if you’re keen to get a scratch and mark-free laptop, aim for A grade. One great example is the Dell Latitude 7410 Touch. It has an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of memory, 256GB of SSD storage, and a 14-inch full HD touchscreen. It costs $969 right now.

Alternatively, you could buy a Microsoft Surface 2 13-inch touch with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory, and 256GB of SSD storage. Its 13.5-inch Pixelsense Touch screen is the highlight here, rivaling some of the best laptops for screen quality. It’s down to $609 and has a cosmetic grade of A.

Whatever your intention or budget, you’ll need to be fast. Most of these Dell refurbished laptops are very low on stock. If you don’t want to miss out on a sweet deal, you’ll need to be ready to hit the buy button. Take a look at the sale now and find what works for you. Extensive filters help you pinpoint just the spec you need.

Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
