Don’t miss this huge sale on refurbished Dell XPS laptops

It’s rather unfortunate, but many people don’t know that buying refurbished electronics is a cheat code. Especially when it comes to expensive or high-end laptops. That means most people sift through the best laptop deals, looking to buy brand-new ones, which often come with a higher premium. On the other hand, buying one of the best refurbished laptop deals can net you a like-new, sometimes untouched laptop that’s been fully reviewed for defects or problems, serviced, certified, and then repackaged. Most also come with extended warranties to give you a little extra peace of mind. If you’re ready to check some deals out, listen up because there is a huge sale on refurbished Dell XPS laptops today. It’s an excellent time to get your hands on a newer model at a fraction of the MSRP. We highly recommend browsing the sale for yourself, or you can sneak a peek at some of the top picks below.

Why you should shop the refurbished Dell XPS laptops

Let’s put it this way, you should shop the sale because there are some amazing deals in it. The with a 12th Gen Intel Core i5, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, a 512GB solid-state drive, and Windows 11 Pro is just $711 in “like-new” condition. Normally $1,061, you’re saving $350 as part of this deal, which also comes with 1 year of premium support and advanced exchange options through Dell. Of course, that’s just the start because Dell also has some amazing offers on the new Dell XPS 13, in varying formats, the XPS 15, XPS 17 and beyond. There’s way too many to list — over 185 deals currently — so we highly recommend browsing the offers when you have a moment.

As for the XPS series, Dell is one of the best laptop brands out there, with the XPS 13 (9315) being one of the best laptops we’ve tested this year. In terms of value, for price to performance, you’re getting one heck of a machine with some of the lowest prices of Dell’s XPS line ever, made even lower thanks to this refurbished laptops sale.

Honestly, you have free rein to choose exactly what size and specifications you want your new Dell XPS laptop to have because there are so many deals available. You can grab something for work, school, play, or whatever else you need to do and you’re not paying full price or emptying your bank account to do it. You can also choose the condition your new laptop comes in, and if you want like-new, which is pretty darn close to brand new, you’ll have it.

Whether you want the Dell XPS 9315 that reviewed so highly during our time with it, or a larger system with a 17-inch display or higher, there’s something for you in this sale. Go take a look.

