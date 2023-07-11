 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Dell refurbished Prime Day sale has laptops and PCs from just $79

Jennifer Allen
By
A person using the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 touch laptop.

Dell has its own type of Prime Day deals at the moment with some great discounts on a wide range of refurbished laptops and desktops. The focus here is very much on business-based devices that tend to have some level of cosmetic damage, but that’s perfect for anyone who’s been looking for Prime Day laptop deals or similar for their home office or small business. Best of all, it means that some units are just $79. All you need to do is hit the button below to see what’s out there. There are hundreds of desktop computers and laptops available and you know best about what you’re looking for. On the other hand, if you want some guidance, we can offer some suggestions of where to start. In all cases, keep an eye on the cosmetic grade level. A is best but if you’re not too worried about damage, B will still do the job well.

What to shop for in the Dell refurbished sale

The absolute cheapest desktop computer in the Dell refurbished sale is the . Costing just $79, it has an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of memory, 250GB of standard hard drive space, and it has Windows 10 Pro installed. It’s cosmetic grade B so it won’t look perfect but under your desk, you won’t notice a thing. It’s usually priced at $199 so you’re enjoying a big discount here.

If you’re looking for something more portable, Dell is a good bet as one of the best laptop brands with plenty of you can check out. We recommend the . It’s $649 with a cosmetic grade of A. It has an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of memory, 512GB of SSD storage, and a 14-inch full HD touchscreen. You’re getting a lot for the price here and as makers of some of the best laptops, you can trust Dell.

Related

Back to , if you want something more powerful than the $79 deal above, how about the It costs $509 and you get an Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB of memory, 512GB of SSD storage, and a cosmetic grade of A. It should be a reliable workhorse in your home office with plenty of storage space.

As you can see, the Dell refurbished sale is vast with so many options. There are laptops and desktops for every budget, so it’s worth seeing what’s out there for yourself. You know best about what you’re looking for so check out the various configurations and see what works for you, or buy one of our suggestions above.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Best Prime Day gaming laptop deals: Alienware, Razer, Asus & more
Digital Trends Best Prime Day Gaming Laptop Deals

Prime Day deals have arrived, with Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, Dell, HP, and Lenovo, all having sales of their own, bringing plenty of discounts on some of the best gaming laptops money can buy. We've sifted through everything on offer to create a definitive list of the best Prime Day gaming laptops that you can (and totally should) shop today.
HP Victus 15 Gaming Laptop -- $680, was $900

The HP Victus 15 is a relatively affordable gaming laptop, but it doesn't sacrifice performance because it's powered by the Intel Core i5-13420H processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Graphics, with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. It's got a 15.6-inch screen with Full HD resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate, and it comes with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded. An enlarged touchpad and backlit keyboard add to the gamer aesthetic for less.

Read more
Best Prime Day laptop deals: Save on Dell, Apple, Lenovo, and HP
Digital Trends Best Prime Day Laptop Deals

The full complement of Prime Day deals are finally here, after weeks of teasing and the odd deal or two floating around, with Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, Dell, HP, and Lenovo, all having sales of their own, making now the ideal time to buy one of the best laptops for less. Read on while we take you through the best Prime Day laptop deals around right now, including many options from the best laptop brands.
HP 14-inch laptop -- $150, was $200

The HP 14-inch laptop is a fairly basic laptop that still manages to run Windows 11. It does so in S Mode and it's not exactly going to be speedy, but if a Windows laptop is essential and your budget is low, it'll suffice. It has an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of memory, and 64GB of eMMC storage. Because of such hardware, count on saving a lot of your files to the cloud or using cloud-based apps. The 14-inch HD screen with micro-edge bezels and BrightView technology helps it look a bit better at least, while there's up to 11 hours of battery life.

Read more
Best Prime Day MacBook deals: Save on MacBook Air and MacBook Pro
Digital Trends Best Prime Day MacBook Deals

Prime Day deals are underway in mere hours, and there are some great MacBook deals included. If you're looking to save big on a new MacBook, this is your chance. There are sales across the internet with retailers other than Amazon getting involved with the sales event, including Walmart and Best Buy. Keen to see how you can save? We've done all the hard work for you and picked out the best MacBook deals around for this special time of year.
Today's best Prime Day MacBook deals
Apple MacBook Air 2020 (M1, 13-inch, 256GB SSD) -- $750, was $999

The 2020 Apple MacBook Air is powered by Apple's M1 chip, and nearly three years later, it's still a powerful laptop that will be able to keep up with all the tasks that you have to accomplish each day. The device is equipped with a gorgeous 13.3-inch Retina display, and it's worth buying it just for that alone since you'll be spending hours at a time staring at the screen. The 2020 Apple MacBook Air also features a 256GB SSD for storage, 8GB of RAM, and a battery that can last up to 18 hours on a single charge.

Read more