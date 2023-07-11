Dell has its own type of Prime Day deals at the moment with some great discounts on a wide range of refurbished laptops and desktops. The focus here is very much on business-based devices that tend to have some level of cosmetic damage, but that’s perfect for anyone who’s been looking for Prime Day laptop deals or similar for their home office or small business. Best of all, it means that some units are just $79. All you need to do is hit the button below to see what’s out there. There are hundreds of desktop computers and laptops available and you know best about what you’re looking for. On the other hand, if you want some guidance, we can offer some suggestions of where to start. In all cases, keep an eye on the cosmetic grade level. A is best but if you’re not too worried about damage, B will still do the job well.

What to shop for in the Dell refurbished sale

The absolute cheapest desktop computer in the Dell refurbished sale is the . Costing just $79, it has an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of memory, 250GB of standard hard drive space, and it has Windows 10 Pro installed. It’s cosmetic grade B so it won’t look perfect but under your desk, you won’t notice a thing. It’s usually priced at $199 so you’re enjoying a big discount here.

If you’re looking for something more portable, Dell is a good bet as one of the best laptop brands with plenty of you can check out. We recommend the . It’s $649 with a cosmetic grade of A. It has an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of memory, 512GB of SSD storage, and a 14-inch full HD touchscreen. You’re getting a lot for the price here and as makers of some of the best laptops, you can trust Dell.

Back to , if you want something more powerful than the $79 deal above, how about the It costs $509 and you get an Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB of memory, 512GB of SSD storage, and a cosmetic grade of A. It should be a reliable workhorse in your home office with plenty of storage space.

As you can see, the Dell refurbished sale is vast with so many options. There are laptops and desktops for every budget, so it’s worth seeing what’s out there for yourself. You know best about what you’re looking for so check out the various configurations and see what works for you, or buy one of our suggestions above.

