Dell’s spring sale is loaded with monitor deals, and here’s one that will probably sell out quickly — the 27-inch Dell S2721QS 4K monitor for just $250, for savings of $80 on its original price of $330. A decent screen is a necessity in any computer setup, so if you badly need a replacement, you wouldn’t want to miss this offer. There’s no telling how much time you’ve got left, so it’s highly recommended that you make the purchase as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the 27-inch Dell S2721QS 4K monitor

Dell, a mainstay in our list of the best monitors, won’t disappoint with the Dell S2721QS 4K monitor. It all begins with its 4K Ultra HD resolution, for clear details and vivid colors while you’re working on a project or watching streaming content. If you’ll be playing video games, the monitor supports AMD’s FreeSync technology, which reduces stuttering and tearing, while for those who usually look at their screens for several hours per day, Dell’s ComfortView Plus will reduce blue light emissions to maintain eye comfort without sacrificing the display quality. The monitor’s screen size of 27 inches are increasingly popular, as it sits right in the middle of our computer monitor buying guide‘s recommended range of 24 inches to 30 inches.

The Dell S2721QS 4K monitor comes with a stand that offers height, tilt, and rotate adjustments, so you can find the perfect angle for a healthy posture while you’re on your computer, and the slim bezels surrounding the screen eliminates distractions. The monitor comes with two HDMI ports and a DisplayPort connector, in addition to built-in dual 3W speakers that are sufficient for daily use.

Once you hook up the 27-inch Dell S2721QS 4K monitor to your PC, you’ll regret not buying it sooner. Grab this chance to get it for only $250, following an $80 discount from Dell on its sticker price of $330. We’re not sure how long this deal will stay available in Dell’s ongoing spring sale, so before it ends and you lose out on the savings, you should hurry up and complete the transaction for the 27-inch Dell S2721QS 4K monitor.

Editors' Recommendations