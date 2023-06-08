To maximize the power of your desktop computer, you should invest in a 4K monitor like the Dell S2721QS. This 27-inch monitor is currently on sale with a $30 discount from Dell, which pulls its price down to $300 from $330. However, every purchase also comes with a Dell eGift Card worth $100 that you can use on the brand’s other products and services. We’re not sure how long this offer will last though, so if you’re interested, it’s highly recommended that you buy the 4K monitor right now.

Why you should buy the Dell S2721QS 4K monitor

The Dell S2721QS is a simple but elegant 4K monitor that will be an upgrade for most computer setups. The 27-inch display offers 4K Ultra HD resolution that promises incredible clarity and sharp details, whether you’re browsing the internet, working on a project, playing video games, or watching streaming content. You’ll get an immersive viewing experience because of the ultrathin bezels on three sides, and your eyes will be protected from harmful blue light emissions by Dell’s ComfortView Plus technology. The 4K monitor also supports AMD’s FreeSync, so there will be no stuttering or screen tearing during your gaming sessions.

You won’t be dealing with a connectivity shortage with the Dell S2721QS because it’s equipped with two HDMI ports and one DisplayPort connector, and you’ll be able to switch between input sources if you’ve got more than one plugged in. The 4K monitor also has excellent build quality with several ergonomic options that will let you place it in the perfect position for you. It may not be included in our list of the best monitors, but for its price, it’s more than enough for everyday use.

The Dell S2721QS 4K monitor is available from Dell in one of the best monitor deals that you can shop today. In addition to a $30 price cut that makes it more affordable at just $300 from $330 originally, you’ll also be getting a $100 Dell eGift Card for other products and services offered by Dell. There’s no information on when this offer will end, so if it’s very appealing to you, you should proceed with the purchase before it gets taken down.

Editors' Recommendations