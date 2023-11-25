 Skip to main content
Quick! This Dell 27-inch 4K monitor is still discounted to $230

The 27-inch Dell S2721QS 4K monitor on a table.
Dell

While most Black Friday monitor deals have already ended, this offer from Dell for a 4K monitor remains available for you to shop — a $100 discount for the 27-inch Dell S2721QS 4K monitor that pulls its price down to just $230 from its original price of $330. We’re not sure if this is a mistake, but since there’s a chance that it suddenly disappears, you’re going to have to proceed with the purchase immediately if you want to make sure that you don’t miss out on this bargain. If you wait until tomorrow, it may be too late.

Why you should buy the 27-inch Dell S2721QS 4K monitor

The Dell S2721QS is a simple, no-frills 4K monitor that will let you enjoy 4K Ultra HD resolution when you’re using the display for work or school purposes, and it even functions well as a gaming monitor because it supports AMD’s FreeSync technology that eliminates screen tearing and stuttering. The ultra-thin bezels on three sides creates an immersive viewing experience, while Dell’s ComfortView Plus will protect your eyes from harmful blue light emissions without affecting the accuracy of colors on the 27-inch display.

With built-in dual HDMI ports, you can keep two input sources connected to the Dell S2721QS 4K monitor at all times, such as your work PC and video game console, for example. This will make it easy to switch between them, whenever the situation calls for it. The monitor also comes with a stand featuring pivot, tilt, swivel, and height adjustments, so you can place it in the perfect position for your comfort.

Don't Miss:

If you were hoping to get a 4K monitor from this year’s Black Friday deals, the good news is that you can still get the 27-inch Dell S2721QS 4K monitor from Dell for a discounted price of only $230. The $100 in savings on its sticker price of $330 probably doesn’t have much time left before it gets taken down, so you shouldn’t be hesitating. The Dell S2721QS 4K monitor may not even appear at all on Cyber Monday, so it would be a good idea to shop this offer while you still can.

