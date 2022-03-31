Dell UltraSharp 30 is a more modular Apple Studio Display

If Apple’s recently launched Studio Display for the Mac isn’t pro enough for your workflow, Dell has a more modular monitor solution that’s designed around solid color reproduction, accuracy, and a competent audio experience for all your conference call needs.

It’s not packaged neatly into one device like Apple’s Studio Display, which comes with a built-in webcam, noise cancellation microphones, and a speaker system. Instead, Dell’s latest UltraSharp series of 30-, 32-, and 27-inch monitors can be outfitted with Dell’s new Slim Conferencing Soundbar and the company’s existing UltraSharp 4K webcam to piece together a comparably premium videoconferencing experience.

30-inch monitor

The company’s latest UltraSharp U3023E is a 30-inch monitor with a sleek design and a virtually borderless InfinityEdge 30-inch screen that supports a WQXGA resolution of 2,560 x 1,660 pixels. This gives the panel a 16:10 aspect ratio, and Dell claims that you can daisy chain two of these panels together for an even larger digital canvas. And unlike Apple’s Studio Display, the included stand can be tilted, swiveled, pivoted, or raised and lowered for the best ergonomics — the Studio Display’s height adjustable stand costs a premium.

And while being able to connect two monitors is always nice for professionals, the other trick that the UltraSharp U3023E can do is that it can connect to two different PCs. It has a built-in Auto KVM feature that allows you to use one screen and connect both a laptop and a desktop, for example. You can then use a single keyboard and mouse to control both devices.

With picture-by-picture (PBP) and picture-in-picture (PIP) modes, you can also split the screen and view content from both devices at the same time. Control of the monitor’s features and settings is done via a rear-mounted joystick, and on-screen menus make it easy to adjust the monitor’s various controls.

Soundbar

And if you need to take a video call, you may want to invest in Dell’s Slim Conference Soundbar, which comes with built-in microphones and speakers. The soundbar uses magnets to latch onto the bottom of your display, and it connects to your desktop or laptop via a short USB-A cable.

Certified for Microsoft Teams, it has a quick button to easily access meetings and notifications. The sounder comes with advanced A.I.-driven noise reduction, Dell said.

27- and 32-inch monitors

In addition to the UltraSharp U3023E, Dell also launched a pair of upgraded 4K UltraSharp displays. The UltraSharp U2723QE is the smaller 27-inch panel, while the U3223QE is the larger 32-inch version. Both IPS monitors come can render rich, inky blacks with IPS Black technology, and they also come with DisplayHDR 400 certification. These monitors are capable of supporting 100% of the sRGB color space, 98% of the wide DCI-P3 color space, and 100% of the Rec.709 profile.

This makes the 4K panel better for color accurate work than the U3023E, which supports 100% of the sRGB profile and 95% of the DCI-P3 color space. All three monitors have a Delta-E of less than 2 for the sRGB color space.

And like the U3023E, both 4K panels can be used in a daisy chain configuration and they also come with an Auto KVM feature that makes them extremely useful for multitasking.

All of Dell’s monitors come with a built-in USB hub to make it easy to access all your peripherals, whether they’re of the USB-A or the USB-C variety.

Speakerphone and docks

A new speakerphone and trio of new docking devices round out Dell’s new desktop peripherals. The speakerphone, like Dell’s new soundbar, comes with Microsoft Teams support, clearly lit LED lights for call status, and buttons to answer and end calls, adjust the volume, and put the microphone in mute mode.

Like the soundbar, there’s A.I. noise cancellation for clear audio, and the Dell Speakerphone connects to your PC via a USB-A cable with an integrated USB-C adapter tip.

Dell has a new Universal Dock that relies on USB-C — as well as a Thunderbolt 4 dock — which can be used to supply connected laptops with up to 130 watts of power and canconnect to other peripherals and displays. The most interesting dock is the new Dual Charge dock.

This last one integrates a Qi charger to power up your smartphone without wires. The compact dock, which resembles a wireless charging stand for modern phones, also comes with a slew of ports on the sides and rear, making it a convenient hub to connect to other peripherals in your workspace.

The Thunderbolt 4 desktop docks comes with a standard base and swappable modules to make it easy to get the solution that fits your workflow. For example, the Thunderbolt 4 dock comes with a module that supports two Thunderbolt 4 ports and a swappable module that comes with two DisplayPorts, one HDMI port, two USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, Gigabit Ethernet jack, and a power input port. Users can swap the Thunderbolt 4 portion for a base that supports single Thunderbolt cable, single USB-C cable, or dual USB-C cable, Dell said, for maximum compatibility with commercial laptops.

