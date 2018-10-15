Share

Dell has taken the wraps off the world’s first 49-inch dual QHD curved monitor, as well as several UltraSharp displays. The monitors come packed with innovative design features and technologies aimed at transforming and meeting the demands of workflows everywhere.

Dell 49-inch dual QHD Curved Monitor (U4919DW)

The super-large Dell 49-inch dual QHD Curved Monitor (U4919DW) delivers a truly immersive experience that can replace two of your traditional 27-inch QHD displays. With an ultrawide 32:9 aspect ratio and a total resolution of 5120 x 1440, the Dell IPS display allows you to view more content and see the finest details when gazing at your screen. This unique monitor also features In-Plane Switching and a built-in KVM switch that allows content to move from different PC sources with a single keyboard and mouse.

Connectivity (and device charging) is seamless, with USB C to ensure maximum picture quality and a 60 Hz refresh rate. There are also two HDMI ports and a DisplayPort on board. You can expect a 1000:1 contrast ratio, viewing angles of 178 degrees, and 99 percent of sRGB color gamut with this display. It will be available in the U.S. beginning October 26, with prices starting at $1,699.

Dell UltraSharp 32 and Dell UltraSharp 34 CurvedUSB C monitors (U3219Q and U3419W)

The Dell UltraSharp 32 4K USB C Monitor is VESA certified and nets a total resolution of 3840 x 2160 at 60 Hz, an edge-to-edge viewing experience, up to 400 nits of brightness, and a color depth of 1.07 billion colors.

The slightly larger Dell UltraSharp 34 Curved USB C display has a resolution of 3340 x 1440, a 21:9 aspect ratio, and built-in dual 9W speakers for elevating your work and entertainment. Pricing on the Dell UltraSharp 32 4K USB-C Monitor starts at $1,099, and the UltraSharp 34 Curved USB-C Monitor starts at $1,149. Both are available now.

Dell UltraSharp 24 and 27 USB-C monitors (U2419HC andU2719DC)

Wrapping up the new round of displays are the Dell UltraSharp 24 and 27. These are also available without USB C, but all feature a thin side profile and Dell’s InfinityEdge bezels. The non-USB C UltraSharp 24 Monitor comes in at $350, and features FHD resolution, whereas the USB C version bumps you to a $399 price point.

As for the UltraSharp 27 USB C Monitor, it comes in at $649, wand boasts QHD resolution. The non-USB C version also comes with the same QHD resolution but is slightly cheaper at $599. All are available for purchase today and feature a small base to optimize desk space and simplify cable management.

All of these new products come with Dell’s fully adjustable stand for tilting, swiveling, and pivoting when adjusting the monitor to your home or office setup. Other features include Flicker-free screens and ComfortView to reduce blue light emission and optimize your eye comfort. There’s also the Dell Display Manager software, which lets you organize your open windows and apps for enhanced multitasking.

These monitors don’t come with Freesync or G sync capabilities and are primarily aimed at financial traders, bankers, engineers, professional creators, and programmers. Still, we recently dubbed Dell as the king of massive monitors, so the company is definitely one-upping itself with these latest reveals.