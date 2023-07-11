One of Dell’s best work-from-home laptops is over $650 off

If you need to upgrade the computer in your home office, Dell is a great place to shop. They always have some fantastic deals on everything from budget laptops to heavy duty workhorses. This week, Dell is trying to compete with Prime Day laptop deals, hosting their own incredible price cuts on almost every model of laptop. One of the best deals out there right now is this price cut on the Dell Vostro 15. Normally $1,152, this laptop is discounted to just $499. That’s an incredible $653 in savings. Grab this laptop while Prime Day deals are still happening. The deal officially ends on Thursday, July 13.

Why you should buy the Dell Vostro 15

The Dell Vostro has a great combination of display and internals. It has a 15.6-inch screen, which means you don’t have to use an external monitor if you don’t want to. You’ll have plenty of space to juggle a few tabs on the laptop screen alone. It’s a 1080p screen, so everything short of 4K will look its best. It also has a 120Hz refresh rate, so you’ll get smooth mouse movement. You can also run high frame rate games, if you choose to mix work and play.

The internal components are focused more on productivity than gaming, however. This version of the Vostro has a 13th Gen Intel Core i5 processor with 10 cores. It also has an Intel UHD graphics card. Those components are nothing too special, but they can handle any Microsoft Office program with finesse. This configuration comes with 8GB of RAM, which is certainly enough to handle most daily tasks, but could be the first thing you upgrade if you like to multitask. The keyboard is backlit, so when you bring your laptop into your bedroom to finish that last little bit of the presentation, you won’t have to squint in the dark.

This 15-inch Dell Vostro laptop has a $653 price cut that brings the price down to just $499. If you need to upgrade your work computer, there’s no better time that this week. Grab it before Thursday, July 13 to insure your get the full discount.

Editors' Recommendations