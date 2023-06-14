 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

One of Dell’s most popular business laptops is over $400 off

Jennifer Allen
By
Dell Vostro 16 5620 on marble table.

Dell continues its reign of offering some of the best laptop deals with over $400 off the Dell Vostro 3520 so it’s down to $479. Granted, this is assuming that Dell’s estimated value is correct and these methods can be a little inaccurate, as demonstrated by Lenovo. However, whatever the actual discount, being able to buy a reliable business laptop like the Dell Vostro 3520 for $479 is pretty good going. If you’re keen to know more, take a look at what else we know about it, or you can just hit the buy button.

Why you should buy the Dell Vostro 3520

It’s always worth remembering that Dell is one of the best laptop brands out there and that extends to its business range. With the Dell Vostro 3520, you get a 12th-generation Intel Core i3 processor along with 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. That’s relatively simple stuff compared to some of the other best business laptops but that’s because we’re just scratching the surface.

Where the Dell Vostro 3520 stands out more so is with its other features. Its 15.6-inch full HD screen doesn’t just offer a standard 1920 x 1080 experience. It also has a great refresh rate of 120Hz for smoother scrolling along with 250 nits of brightness, LED-backlit display, and narrow borders too. A backlit keyboard adds to the style of this laptop — something that business laptops aren’t exactly renowned for. Also, ExpressCharge support means you get back up to 80% battery life in just one hour so it’s ideal for a busy day on the move with only occasional access to a power source.

Related

The Dell Vostro 3520’s keyboard also has large keycaps and a large touchpad so you won’t miss out on ease of use here. It also has a lift hinge for more ergonomic wrist angles and increased airflow. For security purposes, the laptop also has a commercial-grade security chip in the form of the Trusted Platform Module 2.0 to keep your data safe from tampering.

Well suited for any business user who needs a portable solution that doesn’t cost a fortune, the Dell Vostro 3520 is a great bet when it’s on sale at $479. Simply tap the button below and you’ll go straight to the Dell site to make a purchase. It’s sure to enhance your work practices.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
This popular robot lawn mower is nearly $200 off right now
Worx WR155.

Lawnmower deals tend to focus on the more traditional ways of cutting your lawn than this deal at Amazon. Today, you can buy the Worx Android M 20V Robotic Lawn Mower for $1,020 saving you 15% or $180 off the regular price. While this still doesn't exactly make it an impulsive buy, if you've been waiting on buying a robot lawn mower to save you plenty of effort in maintaining your garden, this is a good chance to do so while paying less. We can't say how long this deal will stick around for and with plenty of summer months to come, you won't want to miss out.

Why you should buy the Worx Landroid M 20V Robotic Lawn Mower
Worx makes some of the best robot lawn mowers around. With the Worx Landroid M 20V Robotic Lawn Mower, you get a model that is able to cut up to a quarter of an acre entirely by itself. All you have to do is lay down the boundary wire to stop it from heading to somewhere unwanted, before measuring your lawn with the app. From there, you're all set to avoid needing to cut the lawn yourself.

Read more
Dell or HP? Perhaps Lenovo? This deal gets you a mystery PC for $100
A selection of desktop PCs shaded so they don't reveal their logo, and with question marks around them.

Very different from the usual desktop computer deals we see, how'd you fancy seeing what mystery setup you could have? Pay $100 at Woot today and that's exactly what you can do. Seriously. For your $100, you're guaranteed a small form factor PC with a quad-core CPU, 8GB of memory, 256GB of SSD storage, Windows 10 Pro, and all the connections you need like Wi-Fi. The difference here is you don't know what brand it is. Also, it's a refurbished model so you won't be the first owner but you do get a one-year warranty. If you're looking for a super cheap desktop computer, this is a good time to give this deal a whirl. It ends when today does so you only have hours left.

Why you should buy the $100 Mystery Desktop
Usually we'd be able to compare the deal to others, looking at how this particular model fends against the best desktop computers. This isn't so easy on this occasion as we only know the basics about the $100 Mystery Desktop. Obviously at this price, it won't be competing with the best desktop computers. Instead, this is a system best suited to those on a tight budget who need a desktop setup for working from home or school work. Don't count on it being the latest model of anything, and also don't expect to see better specs than those you're promised.

Read more
One of Brother’s most popular inkjet printers is in the discount bin
brother mfc j5855dw all in one printer deal june 2023 product render

Why look elsewhere for printer deals when you can go straight to the source and buy from Brother direct? One of its most popular inkjet printers -- the Brother MFC-J5855DW All-in-One printer is on sale right now. Instead of paying $300, you can pay $230 so you save a fairly chunky $70 off the regular price. Best of all, it's a reliable printer so it's truly worth buying. If you're keen to know more, take a look below to see what else you might need to know.

Why you should buy the Brother MFC-J5855DW All-in-One printer
The Brother MFC-J5855DW All-in-One printer is full of useful features. Arguably the best one is the fact it can print up to 30 pages per minute. This varies depending on what you're printing but when it's this speedy, you can guarantee everything is faster than with other printers. There's no loss of quality here either with the Brother MFC-J5855DW All-in-One printer able to provide sharp images, text, and graphics at all times.

Read more