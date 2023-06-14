One of Dell’s most popular business laptops is over $400 off

Dell continues its reign of offering some of the best laptop deals with over $400 off the Dell Vostro 3520 so it’s down to $479. Granted, this is assuming that Dell’s estimated value is correct and these methods can be a little inaccurate, as demonstrated by Lenovo. However, whatever the actual discount, being able to buy a reliable business laptop like the Dell Vostro 3520 for $479 is pretty good going. If you’re keen to know more, take a look at what else we know about it, or you can just hit the buy button.

Why you should buy the Dell Vostro 3520

It’s always worth remembering that Dell is one of the best laptop brands out there and that extends to its business range. With the Dell Vostro 3520, you get a 12th-generation Intel Core i3 processor along with 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. That’s relatively simple stuff compared to some of the other best business laptops but that’s because we’re just scratching the surface.

Where the Dell Vostro 3520 stands out more so is with its other features. Its 15.6-inch full HD screen doesn’t just offer a standard 1920 x 1080 experience. It also has a great refresh rate of 120Hz for smoother scrolling along with 250 nits of brightness, LED-backlit display, and narrow borders too. A backlit keyboard adds to the style of this laptop — something that business laptops aren’t exactly renowned for. Also, ExpressCharge support means you get back up to 80% battery life in just one hour so it’s ideal for a busy day on the move with only occasional access to a power source.

The Dell Vostro 3520’s keyboard also has large keycaps and a large touchpad so you won’t miss out on ease of use here. It also has a lift hinge for more ergonomic wrist angles and increased airflow. For security purposes, the laptop also has a commercial-grade security chip in the form of the Trusted Platform Module 2.0 to keep your data safe from tampering.

Well suited for any business user who needs a portable solution that doesn’t cost a fortune, the Dell Vostro 3520 is a great bet when it’s on sale at $479. Simply tap the button below and you’ll go straight to the Dell site to make a purchase. It’s sure to enhance your work practices.

