 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

One of Dell’s best deals today is $584 off this work-from-home laptop

Aaron Mamiit
By
Dell Vostro 16 5620 on marble table.

With more people moving to a work-from-home setup, there’s heightened demand for reliable laptops that won’t break the bank. If you need one, here’s one of the best Dell laptop deals that you can shop right now — a 45% discount on the Dell Vostro 3520, which brings its price from Dell down to just $729 from its original price of $1,313. That’s $584 in savings, which you won’t often see with business laptops, so don’t hesitate to take advantage of the offer.

Why you should buy the Dell Vostro 3520

Are you getting frustrated from crashes that have caused you to lose your work, and slowdowns that have made you spend too much time on what should be a quick task? You won’t be suffering through these issues with the Dell Vostro 3520. With its 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 16GB of RAM that’s recommended for laptops by our guide on how much RAM do you need, the laptop will have no trouble keeping up with you. The Dell Vostro 3520 also comes with a 512GB SSD, which should provide more than enough space for your software and files, and Windows 11 Pro pre-installed, so you can start setting up the laptop as soon as it powers on.

The Dell Vostro 3520 is equipped with a 15.6-inch screen with Full HD resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, which is not only ideal for working on all kinds of projects, but it also lets the laptop serve as an ample entertainment device for watching streaming content during your downtime. While you’re on the clock, the narrow borders surrounding the display minimizes distractions, Dell’s ComfortView technology reduces harmful blue light emissions to protect your eyes, and the lift hinge raises the keyboard for a more comfortable typing angle.

Related

If you’re working from home, your laptop will play a huge part in determining your daily productivity. For a major boost at an affordable price, check out the Dell Vostro 3520. The laptop’s available from Dell for just $729, following a 45% discount that slashes $584 off its sticker price of $1,313. Like all laptop deals, this offer won’t last forever, so buy it now if you think you’ll greatly benefit from upgrading to the Dell Vostro 3520.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
HP Weekend Flash Sale: The 4 best laptop deals, from $300
Jennifer Allen
By Jennifer Allen
February 25, 2023
HP Spectre x360 13.5 front angled view showing display and keyboard deck.

HP's Presidents' Day Sale extended almost a full week after the official holiday, but it's coming to a close today. The laptop deals you see below will only be available for a few short hours. Practically every model of HP laptop is included on that list, though. If you're looking for a 2-in-1, student laptop, gaming laptop, touchscreen laptop or Chromebook, this sale has something for you. We've picked out the laptop deals with the best specs for the price, so you don't have to wade through the entire sale yourself. The best part: Everything on this list is under $1,000. Read on to learn about them, and grab one before midnight!
HP 17-inch laptop -- $300, was $500

This HP 17-inch laptop is well-suited for anyone who needs a large display to work with. It has an AMD Athlon Gold processor along with 8GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage. Effectively, those are all the basics you need to get work done on the move without having to rely on the cloud too much. Running Windows 11 Home, its 17-inch screen offers you some vital extra screen space for if you're someone that has many windows to juggle at once. There's also a lift hinge that helps elevate your keyboard for a more natural typing experience. Other extras include an enlarged clickpad and HP's Fast Charge so you can boost the long battery life faster.

Read more
Hurry! This HP 28-inch 4K monitor $100 discount ends today
Aaron Mamiit
By Aaron Mamiit
February 25, 2023
HP brings a 4K panel to its HP U32 monitor.

If you need a new computer monitor, today is the day to buy one. HP's Presidents' Day Sale ends tonight! Luckily they still have some desktop computer deals, including a $100 discount on the 28-inch HP U28 4K monitor. You can still grab it for only $350. This is a holdout deal from Presidents Day, so it likely won't stick around much longer. Grab it before HP cancels the deal.

Why you should buy the 28-inch HP U28 4K Monitor
Whether you'll be mostly be working on creative projects, building reports, watching streaming content, or all of the above, you'll get the best quality with the 28-inch HP U28 4K Monitor. It features a 28-inch display, which falls within the recommended sizes by our computer monitor buying guide, with 4K Ultra HD resolution and support for High Dynamic Range so that you can clearly see even the smallest of details of whatever's on the screen. With factory color calibration, you'll enjoy accurate and vivid colors when dealing with web graphics, print, or photography.

Read more
Lenovo Legion 5 gaming laptop with RTX 3060 is over $700 off
Aaron Mamiit
By Aaron Mamiit
February 25, 2023
The Lenovo Legion 5i Pro sitting at an angle.

Gaming laptops have finally reached attainable prices. Component prices are getting more expensive, but pre-built gaming PCs and laptop are still getting reasonable discounts. We can always count on Lenovo to have some good gaming laptop deals. Right now their Lenovo Legion gaming laptop is down to $1,188 instead of its usual $1,910. That's a $722 discount. Grab this deal before they decide to end it.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Legion 5

Read more