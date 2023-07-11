Dell XPS 13, XPS 15 and XPS 17 prices slashed for Prime Day

Dell’s XPS laptops are regulars in our roundup of the best laptops, so they’re probably going to receive a lot of attention with Dell’s discounts that coincide with Amazon’s Prime Day deals. The Dell XPS 13 is down to $849 from $1,099 for $250 in savings, the Dell XPS 15 is down to $1,199 from $1,499 for $300 in savings, and the Dell XPS 17 is down to $2,999 from $3,549 for $550 in savings. While there’s no information on when the offers will end, we expect that they won’t last long, so if you want to buy any one of these laptops, you’re going to have to do so right now.

Dell XPS 13 — $849, was $1,099

Dell XPS 15 — $1,199, was $1,499

Dell XPS 17 — $2,999, was $3,549

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 13, Dell XPS 15, or Dell XPS 17

If you want reliable laptops with gorgeous displays, sleek designs, and unparalleled performance, you can’t go wrong with Dell’s XPS laptops. The Dell XPS 13 is powered by the 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 16GB of RAM, while the Dell XPS 15 kicks things up a notch with its 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Intel Arc A370M Graphics, and 16GB of RAM. The Dell XPS 17, however, is the most powerful of the bunch with its 13th-generation Intel Core i9 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card, and 32GB of RAM. They all come with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded in their hard drives, with the Dell XPS 13 and Dell XPS 15 both equipped with a 512GB SSD and the Dell XPS 17 featuring double the space with a 1TB SSD.

As you’ll probably figure out from their names, the Dell XPS laptops also have different screen sizes. There’s a 13.4-inch Full HD+ screen on the Dell XPS 13, a 15.6-inch Full HD+ screen on the Dell XPS 15, and a 17.o-inch UHD+ screen on the Dell XPS 17. All of these displays are surrounded by virtually no bezels, which will keep you immersed on the project that you’re working on or the streaming content that you’re watching.

It’s all a matter of figuring out what level of performance you need and the screen size that you want, but no matter which one you select between these Dell XPS laptops, you’re walking away a winner. The Dell XPS 13 is $250 off for $849 from $1,099, the Dell XPS 15 is $300 off for $1,100 from $1,499, and the Dell XPS 17 is $550 off for $2,999 from $3,549. These discounts won’t last forever though, so you’ll need to choose and proceed with your purchase as soon as you can.

Dell XPS 13 — $849, was $1,099

Dell XPS 15 — $1,199, was $1,499

Dell XPS 17 — $2,999, was $3,549

Editors' Recommendations