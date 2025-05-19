 Skip to main content
Need a Copilot+ laptop? The Dell XPS 13 is $400 off right now

By
Amazing Deal Dell XPS 13 9345 front angled view showing display and keyboard.
Mark Coppock / Digital Trends

The Dell XPS 13 (9345) is a device that’s designed for Microsoft’s powerful AI assistant, and you can currently buy it with a $400 discount from Dell itself. From its original price of $1,560, it’s down to just $1,160, but the offer may expire at any moment. If you’re interested in taking advantage of this offer, we highly recommend doing so right now because there’s high demand for laptop deals like this one — tomorrow may already be too late to access the savings.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 13 (9345) laptop

The Dell XPS 13 (9345) is the Copilot+ version of the Dell XPS 13, which means it’s built to maximize the capabilities of Microsoft’s Copilot. It’s actually featured in our list of the best Copilot+ laptops because of the performance provided by the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite processor, which is paired with a Qualcomm Adreno GPU and 32GB of RAM that’s recommended by our laptop buying guide for running intensive apps or engaging in any kind of content creation.

The 13.4-inch Full HD+ screen of the Dell XPS 13 (9345) maintains the portability of the laptop, which offer fantastic build quality while staying thin and light so it will be easy to carry with you wherever you go. The device also features a seamless glass trackpad that blends into the palm rests and a row of capacitive touch buttons that replace the row of function keys at the top of the keyboard. The Dell XPS 13 (9345) also comes with a 1TB SSD for ample storage space for all of your software and files, and of course, it ships with Windows 11 Pro pre-installed.

For a laptop that’s powerful and dependable, you can’t go wrong with the Dell XPS 13 (9345). It actually already provides amazing value at its original price of $1,560, so it’s an even better purchase at its discounted price of $1,160 from Dell. The savings of $400 isn’t going to last forever though as Dell XPS deals always attract a lot of attention, so you should push forward with your purchase immediately. Add the Dell XPS 13 (9345) laptop to your cart and finish the checkout process as fast as you can!

