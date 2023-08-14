A new deal just landed on the popular Dell XPS 13 laptop

Predictably, it’s Dell that you need to check out for the best laptop deals with a great price cut on the ever-popular Dell XPS 13 laptop. Always popular among students, commuters, and mostly everyone else, the Dell XPS 13 is usually priced at $949. Right now, you can snap it up for $849 so you’re saving $100 off the usual price. If you’re in the market for a good-quality laptop, you can’t go wrong with this one. Here’s everything else you may wish to know before you hit the buy button.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 13

When we reviewed the Dell XPS 13, we described it as the “true answer to the MacBook Air” thanks to its great build quality, design, and its hardware. It has a 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor paired up with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. Those are all the essentials you need for being able to work productively and quickly. It also has a 13.4-inch full HD+ screen with anti-glare properties and 500 nits of brightness so it’ll handle being used outdoors as well as on your desk or lap at home.

As one of the best laptop brands, Dell knows the importance of adding key details to its laptops. With the Dell XPS 13, you get things like a great backlit keyboard with a fingerprint reader. It looks good while also saving you the effort of manually entering passwords. There’s also its 720p HD webcam with a choice of switching to 400p at 40fps IR camera if that proves more useful for your needs.

The laptop is also Dell’s thinnest and lightest 13-inch XPS so far with a long battery life of up to 12 hours all adding to the reasons why this is one of the best laptops around. Other features include the built-in Dell performance app that allows you to switch between quiet, ultra-performance, cool, or optimized modes as needed. It’s all very simple to do.

The Dell XPS 13 is a fantastic laptop and it’s even more appealing on sale. Regularly priced at $949, you can buy it for $849 right now as part of Dell’s clearance sale. It won’t stay this price for very long so if you’re keen to save $100 on a laptop we strongly recommend, check it out now before you miss out.

Editors' Recommendations