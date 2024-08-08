The Dell XPS 13 is finally on sale again

The Dell XPS 13 used to go on sale all the time, and it usually had some of the best laptop deals available. That hasn’t happened so often with the latest model. At least not until today, when we spotted the Dell XPS 13 with Snapdragon X Elite processor on sale. It usually costs $1,300, but right now you can buy it for $1,100 saving you $200 off the regular price. Ideal for anyone who wants style and the newest model, this Dell XPS 13 will be perfect if you’re looking for a last minute purchase ahead of returning to school. Here’s all you need to know about it before you tap the buy button below.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 13

The New Dell XPS 13 was recently launched, and our Dell XPS 13 review explains all you need to know about the system in-depth. Simply put, it provides excellent build quality, it’s thin and light, has great battery life, and provides exceptional performance too.

This Dell XPS 13 has the Snapdragon X Elite processor powering it. That may feel like a departure from something Intel or AMD based, but it works well for most tasks. There’s also 16GB of memory, and you get 512GB of SSD storage. Combined, that’s all you could need for most productivity tasks.

One of the reasons why Dell is one of the best laptop brands is because it pays attention to other details away from the core specs. That includes its screens, with the Dell XPS 13 having a 13.4-inch full HD+ screen with 1920 x 1200 resolution, a variable refresh rate between 30 and 120Hz, anti-glare properties, and 500 nits of brightness too. The display has Dolby Vision support for extra good looks. Continuing the stylish trend, there is also a backlit keyboard with a fingerprint reader built-in, and it looks gorgeously sleek. Even audio is a cut above the rest thanks to having Dolby Atmos support and 8W quad speakers.

You can also count on up to 27 hours of battery life when streaming videos thanks to the Snapdragon X Elite processor being well optimized yet powerful. For those focused on productivity related tasks, this is sure to be one of the best laptops around.

The Dell XPS 13 normally costs $1,300, but right now you can buy it for $1,100 at Dell. This model has not been discounted for a little bit, so it’s good to see it drop in price for a time. Because of that, don’t count on this deal sticking around for much longer though.