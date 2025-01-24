Dell has cut the price of this Dell XPS 13 by a massive $750

For great laptop deals, head to Dell and reap some considerable benefits. Right now, one highlight is a huge $750 discount on a Dell XPS 13. This particular model is ideal for multitasking on the move. It normally costs $2,299 but it’s down to $1,549 for a limited time as one of Dell’s clearance deals. Since it’s a clearance deal, stock will run out soon — you’ll need to be quick to avoid missing out. Want to learn more first? Let’s take a look at what it has to offer.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 13

As one of the best laptop brands out there, you can’t go wrong with what Dell has to offer. We’ve been big fans of the Dell XPS 13 over the years, with our recent review of one model calling it a “great laptop” but with the “wrong chip.” Fortunately, this configuration has a far better chip than our review model. That means fast performance, “excellent build quality” and an “ultramodern appearance” paired with a “good keyboard and touchpad.”

This model has an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H CPU along with an absolutely huge 64GB of RAM. I added 64GB of RAM to my gaming rig in recent months, and it’s great for more advanced processes or multitasking needs. Crucially, it future proofs your setup for a while to come compared to the 32GB that’s more standard now. The laptop also has 1TB of SSD storage.

Looking better than many of the best monitors around, there’s also a 13.4-inch QHD+ screen with 2560 x 1600 resolution, a variable refresh rate of 30 to 120Hz, and anti-reflection properties. Even better than its 500 nits of brightness, it’s also a touchscreen for any time you want to be more hands-on with how you work.

It’s Dell’s thinnest and lightest XPS, starting at just 2.6 pounds, so it’s lighter and more portable than many of the best laptops. It also has up to 13 hours of battery life, Dolby Vision support, Dolby Atmos sound, and an 8W quad-speaker design.

The Dell XPS 13 is one of the best options around. This particular model normally costs $2,299, but right now you can buy it from Dell for just $1,549, meaning you save $750 off the regular price. Perfect for many working needs, this is a clearance deal so stock is limited. That means you’ll need to be quick to avoid missing out.