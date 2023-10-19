Dell XPS 13 is still at its cheapest price of the year

It’s been a while since the October Prime Day deals ended, but Dell, which rolled out its own bargains to keep up with Amazon, is still offering the Dell XPS 13 at its lowest price this year of $600. The $200 discount on the laptop’s original price of $800 is one of the most interesting Dell XPS deals that we’ve recently come across, but because this is a limited-time offer, you’ll need to hurry with your purchase. If you keep delaying, you’re going to miss out on the potential savings.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 13

The different variations of the Dell XPS 13 have always been included in our roundup of the best laptops, with the latest version highlighted as an affordable and well-built mainstream option. It may be pretty small with its 13.6-inch screen — though it offers Full HD resolution and 500 nits of peak brightness — but it’s surprisingly powerful with the 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of DDR 5 memory. With these specifications, the Windows 11-powered laptop will have no trouble handling different kinds of day-to-day activities and productivity tasks. The device is only 0.55 of an inch thick with a weight of 2.59 pounds, so it easily fits in a bag and it won’t be hard to carry it with you if you’re always on the move for work or school.

The Dell XPS 13 is equipped with a 256GB SSD, which is enough for the files of some users. For those who need more space, you can always sign up for cloud storage services or take advantage of external hard drive deals. In terms of battery life, the laptop can last up to 15 hours of watching videos, so it should be able to accompany you throughout the day with regular usage.

With its combination of portability and performance, the Dell XPS 13 will prove to be a valuable companion, especially if you can buy it from Dell for its current price of $600 following a $200 discount on its sticker price of $800. You can always check out the other laptop deals in the market if you want to compare your options, but if you eventually decide to go for the Dell XPS 13, you’ll need to hurry with your purchase because time may already be running out on the offer.

