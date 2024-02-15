Dell’s “final sale” on the XPS 13 could end at any time

With the new Dell XPS 13 on its way, Dell launched a final sale for the current version of the popular laptop that slashes its price by $200. Instead of $799, you’ll only have to pay $599, which is an excellent price for this machine. We’re not sure how much time is remaining before stocks run out or the offer gets taken down, and once it’s gone, you may not get another chance. If you’re interested in this bargain, the only way to make sure that you don’t miss out on one of the most attractive laptop deals right now is to complete your purchase immediately.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 13

This version of the Dell XPS 13 will soon become a previous-generation model, but it’s still a dependable laptop by today’s standards with the 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 8GB of RAM. It’s not a powerhouse that can handle the most demanding processes that you can think of, but it’s reliable enough for daily functions like doing online research, creating reports, and building presentations. You’ll have enough space for your projects on its 256GB SSD, which ships with Windows 11 Home out of the box.

Its performance isn’t the only reason why the variants of the Dell XPS 13 through the years had no problem holding on to their spot in our list of the best laptops. The Dell XPS 13 has always looked stunning, and this model’s 13.4-inch screen offers Full HD+ resolution and an InfinityEdge design that virtually eliminates the bezels surrounding the display. The laptop also has amazing battery life of up to 12 hours on a single charge, so it’s an excellent companion if you’re always on the go.

The soon-to-be-replaced model of the Dell XPS 13 is currently available with a $200 discount, which brings its price down to $599 from $799. At that price, this is an example of Dell XPS deals that you wouldn’t want to miss, especially since this may be your last chance to buy this particular version of the Dell XPS 13. Add the laptop to your cart and check out as soon as possible, because this final sale for the device may end at any moment.

