Share

Dell’s magnum opus in our opinion, the XPS 13 is a laptop unparalleled in the 13-inch class, taking home top honors among Digital Trends’ best laptops for an astonishing four years running.

We’re such big fans of the Dell XPS 13 laptop, we’d gladly pay its full retail price of $1,899 several times over. If you’re of a different opinion, though, and feel that the price is too much of a premium, you’re in luck. Now, though August 10, Dell is dropping the price of the XPS 13 down to just $1,250 when purchased with the promo code DBLTXPS13T. We’ve seen lots of laptop deals this summer like the XPS 15 and we can expect more with back-to-school and Labor Day sales rolling in.

In case you couldn’t tell, Dell is among our favorite brands, and if there’s one single product you could and should buy from Dell, it’s the XPS 13 laptop. The sleek, powerful, and performance-oriented Ultrabook is the world’s smallest 13-inch laptop, weighing just 2.67 pounds. The 13.3-inch 4K Ultra HD touchscreen boasts a super slim InfinityEdge display, enabling an over-80% screen-to-body ratio. What’s more, the display combines 400-nit brightness with anti-reflectivity, meaning your laptop display looks just as good outdoors as it does in any office. Plus, with a battery life of up to 19 hours, and customized modes available through Dell Power Manager, your XPS 13 will never have worried about scurrying around to find an outlet.

8th-Gen Intel Core i7 processors pack a powerful punch into the Dell XPS 13, while the Windows 10 OS keeps things running smoothly. 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD are solid specs on the storage and memory fronts, with Intel UHD Graphics 620 providing visual support.

Among the XPS 13’s most unique features is the Dell Cinema Technology, which enables an exceptional audio and video experience, especially from a 13-inch laptop. Enjoy colors and details that are more vibrant than ever with CinemaColor, and consume all of your content seamlessly and stutter-free with CinemaStream. With CinemaSound’s Waves MaxxAudio Pro, hear every sound loud and clear with studio-quality audio.

At the end of the day, the Dell XPS 13 is as close to perfect as we’ve personally seen from a laptop, so if you’re not sold on it by now, maybe the extra $650 in savings will be enough to push you over the line. If so, head over to Dell to get yours now with the promo code DBLTXPS13T before this deal comes to a close on August 10.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.