Computing

Dell promo code drops $650 off on a Dell XPS 13 laptop for limited time

William Hank
By

 dell xps 13 laptop gets 650 discount with promo code xps13

Dell’s magnum opus in our opinion, the XPS 13 is a laptop unparalleled in the 13-inch class, taking home top honors among Digital Trends’ best laptops for an astonishing four years running.

We’re such big fans of the Dell XPS 13 laptop, we’d gladly pay its full retail price of $1,899 several times over. If you’re of a different opinion, though, and feel that the price is too much of a premium, you’re in luck. Now, though August 10, Dell is dropping the price of the XPS 13 down to just $1,250 when purchased with the promo code DBLTXPS13T. We’ve seen lots of laptop deals this summer like the XPS 15 and we can expect more with back-to-school and Labor Day sales rolling in.

In case you couldn’t tell, Dell is among our favorite brands, and if there’s one single product you could and should buy from Dell, it’s the XPS 13 laptop. The sleek, powerful, and performance-oriented Ultrabook is the world’s smallest 13-inch laptop, weighing just 2.67 pounds. The 13.3-inch 4K Ultra HD touchscreen boasts a super slim InfinityEdge display, enabling an over-80% screen-to-body ratio. What’s more, the display combines 400-nit brightness with anti-reflectivity, meaning your laptop display looks just as good outdoors as it does in any office. Plus, with a battery life of up to 19 hours, and customized modes available through Dell Power Manager, your XPS 13 will never have worried about scurrying around to find an outlet.

8th-Gen Intel Core i7 processors pack a powerful punch into the Dell XPS 13, while the Windows 10 OS keeps things running smoothly. 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD are solid specs on the storage and memory fronts, with Intel UHD Graphics 620 providing visual support. 

Among the XPS 13’s most unique features is the Dell Cinema Technology, which enables an exceptional audio and video experience, especially from a 13-inch laptop. Enjoy colors and details that are more vibrant than ever with CinemaColor, and consume all of your content seamlessly and stutter-free with CinemaStream. With CinemaSound’s Waves MaxxAudio Pro, hear every sound loud and clear with studio-quality audio.

At the end of the day, the Dell XPS 13 is as close to perfect as we’ve personally seen from a laptop, so if you’re not sold on it by now, maybe the extra $650 in savings will be enough to push you over the line. If so, head over to Dell to get yours now with the promo code DBLTXPS13T before this deal comes to a close on August 10.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

How to change your Gmail password
Acer Swift 7 review
Product Review

Acer's Swift 7 is insanely thin and light -- at the cost of being a good laptop

Acer’s 2019 Swift 7 fixes a great deal of what was wrong with the 2018 version, while being almost as thin and both smaller and lighter. But does that mean it’s worthy of a purchase?
Posted By Mark Coppock
dell inspiron 11 3000 2in1 laptop back to school deal hero
Deals

Dell discounts Inspiron 11 3000 2-in-1 laptop to only $150 before school starts

We have seen great back-to-school deals on MacBooks and Windows laptops this July. If you are looking for a more affordable option, check the Dell Inspiron 11 3000 2-in-1 Laptop. Get it now for only $250 on Dell's website.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
Alienware m15 Review
Deals

Score savings on Alienware m15 and Alienware 17 gaming laptops in Dell deal

Score an Alienware m15 gaming laptop for just $1,700, or an Alienware 17 for just $1,650 now at Dell. You may not quite be win-$3-million-at-Fortnite good at gaming yet, but an Alienware gaming laptop is a good place to start.
Posted By William Hank
samsung 4k tv deal 58 inch un58nu7100
Deals

Don’t miss these incredible Dell discounts on LG, Vizio and Samsung 4K TVs

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is long gone, but the discounted 4K TV mill that is Dell's online store is showing no signs of slowing down. The retailer has slashed the price of several must-have 4K Ultra HD TVs.
Posted By Josh Levenson
2019 Dell XPS 13 review
Deals

Save hundreds with Dell XPS 13 and XPS 15 2-in-1 laptop deals through Friday

August is an advantageous time to invest in a new laptop, and now just in time for back-to-school season, you can get a Dell XPS 13 laptop for just $1,000, or a Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 laptop for just $1,400.
Posted By William Hank
Nvidia RTX 2060 Super and RTX 2070 Super review
Computing

The Radeon RTX 2070 Super costs $100 more than the RX 5700 XT. Is it worth it?

The Radeon RX 5700 XT vs. Nvidia RTX 2070 Super battle has begun in earnest, with both cards vying for the best midrange graphics card in existence. Is it worth spending an extra $100 for what Nvidia has to offer? Let's find out.
Posted By Jon Martindale
acer new nitro xf2 series monitors with fast speeds monitor straight on
News

Acer’s fast Nitro XF2 monitors are built to help gamers outmaneuver opponents

Acer's Nitro XF2 series monitors are fast and responsive to give players an edge when gaming. These panels support AMD's FreeSync technology, are capable of delivering HDR 10 content, and promise a fast sub-1ms response time!
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
intel 10th gen ice lake project athena
Computing

Intel's Tiger Lake could change CPUs forever. Here's what we know so far

Intel Tiger Lake could be the most exciting development from the blue team in years, with a new CPU core architecture, new onboard Xe graphics, and the latest advances in wireless and display technology baked right in.
Posted By Jon Martindale
lenovo thinkpad t480s model logo
Computing

The 2019 ThinkPad lineup is robust. Here's how to pick the right one for you

Be it the X series, the T series, E series, it can be tough to find the best Lenovo laptop that is right for you. To help, we'll break down all the options available to make your choice a more informed one.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
delivery by christmas gifts instant pot vizio samsung lenovo ideapad 330
Deals

Amazon drops huge discounts up to 60% off on Lenovo IdeaPad laptops

For budget-conscious who are looking for less expensive but quality laptops, this is the moment you’ve been waiting for as Amazon drops the prices of Lenovo IdeaPad 15.6-Inches laptops by up to 60%.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
pc market sales increase in first quarter of 2017 budget gaming dell xps 15 2
Computing

Grab a new OLED Dell XPS 15 laptop for over $400 off with this limited offer

Dell is offering a sweet new deal that gets you a new Dell XPS 15 laptop at a discount of over $400 off. Interested customers can save $408.95 with a combination of an instant discount and a limited time coupon code.
Posted By Anita George
canon maxima allows social media direct prints maxify mb5420 cs style en hires
Computing

Ready to upgrade? Here's how to find the right printer for your growing business

Find the best printers for small businesses with our list of excellent models. We found the best printers to handle those growing business projects while still keeping costs down. Take a look at the full list to learn more.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
lizard squad and ex sony employees likely involved in hack hacker shutterstock
Computing

Fancy Bear is back to its old tricks of exploiting IoT and doing network recon

A new Microsoft threat report claims to have detected new activity, in the form of IoT device compromise, from Russian hacking group Fancy Bear. These attacks have targeted critical infrastructure via devices like printers.
Posted By Jonathan Terrasi
google images new side panel makes it a lot easier to use august 2019
Computing

Google Images’ new side panel makes it a whole lot easier to use

Google Images has launched a new side panel for desktop that keeps a selected image in place when you scroll up and down. The new feature makes it a whole lot easier to compare images while conducting a search.
Posted By Trevor Mogg