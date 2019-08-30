The upcoming holiday weekend here in the United States might mark the unofficial end of summer, but there are still some great Labor Day deals going around on all the latest tech items. HP, Dell, and Lenovo especially have dropped some killer laptop deals on some of the best laptops just in time for back-to-school. Two of those deals are on the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon and the Dell XPS 13. Both of these popular laptops are now selling significantly cheaper than their usual prices thanks to limited-time Labor Day sales.

We begin first with the Dell XPS 13, which is now retailing for $1,100 instead of the usual price of $1,300 — a savings of $200. This specific version comes configured with Intel’s eighth-generation Core i7-8565U processor, as well as 8GB of RAM and 256GB of solid-state drive storage. These specs make the laptop an excellent choice for students or anyone who will be web browsing.

In fact, when we reviewed it, we were a fan of its speedy performance and the sleek and stylish design. For ultimate productivity, Dell is even offering a $250 discount on the XPS 13 with 16GB of RAM, making it $1,200. If you want an XPS laptop that’s bigger, then the XPS 15 is for you. It’s also on sale, now going for $1,350 instead of $1,610. It not only comes with big screen, but it features Nvidia GTX 1650 graphics alongside 8GB RAM, 256 GB SSD and 9th Generation Intel Core i7-9750H processor. This makes it the perfect option for gaming.

Next up, there is the ThinkPad X1 Carbon. The flagship product of the ThinkPad Lineup, Lenovo’s Labor Day sale cuts the price of the 14-inch clamshell laptop down to $1,000 with the use of checkout code THINKQUICK at checkout. This might be a last-generation model, but we still found that both the processor and the storage was plenty speedy. We also enjoyed the refined keyboard and touchpad, as well as the use of Thunderbolt 3. As configured, you’ll be getting the Intel Core i5-8250U processor, a total of 8GB RAM, and 256GB of storage for the price.

If you’re looking for a laptop that’s not from Lenovo or Dell, there are many other great Labor Deals still available. Some of these include steep discounts on HP’s Spectre X360, as well as on the MacBook Pro, and the Microsoft Surface Laptop 2, or Surface Pro 6. We have a guide that can help you in any laptop purchasing decisions and a weekly updated collection of the best laptop deals available on the web.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

