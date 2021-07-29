  1. Computing
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Dell XPS laptops, desktops both get huge discounts today

By

Are you looking for laptop deals and desktop computer deals, but you don’t know where to start? It’s highly recommended that you begin by browsing through today’s available Dell XPS deals, as the brand is known for powerful and reliable devices that will be able to keep up with all your daily activities.

If your budget’s tight, you should take advantage of the discounts that Dell is currently offering on two of its most popular products. The Dell XPS 13 is available at $150 off, bringing the laptop’s price down to $800 from its original price of $950, while the Dell XPS Desktop is also $150 off, lowering its price to $850 from its original price of $1,000.

Dell XPS 13 – $800, was $950

Dell XPS Desktop – $850, was $1,000

Dell XPS 13 – $800, was $950

The Dell XPS 13 is Digital Trends’ top choice among the best laptops to buy in 2021, with its latest iteration introducing a 16:10 aspect ratio and a smaller bottom bezel to increase the size of the screen without requiring a bigger laptop. The 13.3-inch display with Full HD resolution lets you enjoy vibrant colors and bright images, whether you’re doing something for work or school, or you’re relaxing with your favorite TV shows and movies from streaming services.

Multitasking between several apps won’t be a problem for the Dell XPS 13, which is equipped with the 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM. The 256GB SSD provides ample space for your important files and software, and the laptop’s dual fans and heat pipes keep its temperature cool even after hours of usage, maintaining it at peak performance.

If you need a new laptop, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a better option than the Dell XPS 13. It’s already a steal at its original price of $950, so it’s a must buy with Dell’s $150 discount that lowers the laptop’s price to a more affordable $800. The deal may disappear at any moment though, so if you want to purchase the Dell XPS 13 with this special offer, you shouldn’t hold yourself back. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

Dell XPS Desktop – $850, was $1,000

Black Dell XPS desktop computer, CPU only.

If you already have a nice monitor and complete accessories, the Dell XPS Desktop may be what you’re looking for. It’s the best overall choice in Digital Trends’ best desktop computers for 2021, as it’s a highly customizable PC that’s perfect for families, students, and budget-minded buyers. When you want to eventually upgrade its components, just open the sides to easily access the internals.

The configuration that’s on sale from Dell packs the 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and 16GB of RAM, for powerful performance that won’t have any trouble in running the latest productivity apps. The desktop PC also packs the Intel UHD Graphics 730 and a 512GB SSD, and it’s designed to stay quiet so you won’t be disturbing anyone if you’ll place it in a common room.

Upgrade your CPU by buying the Dell XPS Desktop, and you’ll wonder why you waited so long to do so. Now’s your chance to buy the computer with savings of $150, as Dell is selling it for just $850, down from its original price of $1,000. There’s no telling when Dell will stop offering the discount though, so you shouldn’t take too long to think about it. Go ahead and click that Buy Now button to secure your own Dell XPS Desktop.

More Dell XPS deals

Dell’s offers for the Dell XPS 13 and Dell XPS Desktop may be tempting, but if you want to be thorough with your research before you purchase your next computer, you should take a look at what else is out there. To help you out, we’ve gathered some of the best Dell XPS deals that are currently available for you to shop.

Dell XPS 13 Touch (Core i5 CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$799
Stay productive on the go with this lightweight, powerhouse that features a convenient and vibrant Full HD touchscreen.
Buy at Amazon

Dell XPS 15 (Intel i9, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti GPU)

$2,050 $2,300
Not only is the Dell XPS 15 a fantastic workhorse, but it is great for gaming too thanks to its beefy RTX 3000-series graphics card. It perfectly marries class and superb build quality with raw power.
Buy at Dell

Dell XPS 15 4K Touch Laptop (Core i7, GTX 1650 GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,500 $1,950
A true entertainment PC, the Dell XPS 15's display is optimized for your viewing and streaming pleasure as it features a 15.6-inch 4K panel and CinemaStream to reduce buffering.
Buy at Dell

Dell XPS 13 4K 2-in-1 Laptop (Core i7 CPU, 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM)

$1,650 $1,950
If you need a 4K laptop that doesn't trade hardware performance for gimmicks, this XPS 13 is the one. Along with its UHD+ touch display, this thing packs plenty of muscle under the hood.
Buy at Dell

Dell XPS 13 Laptop (Core i7 CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$892 $1,050
A perennial pick for best laptop by DT staff, the Dell XPS 13 is a fan-favorite among working professionals for its reliability and power, making it a great option for every need.
Buy at Dell

Dell XPS 13 Touch (11th Gen Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,176 $1,250
The Dell XPS 13 comes with a super immersive slim-bezel display on all four sides, along with an improved keyboard and trackpad. Making it one great laptop for productivity.
Buy at Dell
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Why this insane Surface Pro deal at Best Buy is perfect for back-to-school

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 on a white background.

Can’t get a gaming PC on the West Coast anymore? Try these gaming laptops

dell g15 gaming laptop deal july 2021 1

Best server deals for August 2021

the best server ups for preventing data disaster

Best cheap Microsoft Surface Pro deals for August 2021

Best cheap HP Envy deals for August 2021

hp envy x360 15 17 oled amd 1

Best cheap Chromebook deals for August 2021

hp chromebooks the best of amazons 12 days deals chromebook x360 inch hd touchscreen laptop 1

Steve Jobs’ 1973 job application auctions for record amount

Steve Jobs unveils the iPhone in 2007.

Dell discounts back-to-school laptops by over $200 during this sale

Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Laptop featured.

Dell slashes gaming laptop prices across the board today

Dell G3 15 Gaming Laptop with Code Vein on the screen.

This is the perfect deal if you’ve ever wanted the Microsoft Surface Pro 7

microsoft-surface-7-pro-with-type-cover

Best cheap Newegg deals for August 2021

Newegg Green Monday sale

This Dell XPS deal is unbelievable — but hurry!

microsoft surface pro 7 book 2 dell xps 13 apple macbook air 2019 pre memorial day sales laptop

The best wireless routers for 2021

The TP-Link AC1200 on a table.