The Dell XPS 14 is on sale at $400 off, but probably not for long

There are budget-friendly options when you browse laptop deals, but if you need a powerful machine for your daily activities, you may want to set your sights on a device like the Dell XPS 14 9440. It’s on sale from Dell, with this particular configuration that usually goes for $2,060 available for $1,660. The $400 discount may disappear at any moment though, so if you don’t want to lose this opportunity at huge savings on this high-performance laptop, you need to complete your transaction for it right now.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 14 9440 laptop

The Dell XPS 14 is a new model in the acclaimed Dell XPS line of laptops following the Dell XPS reset, but it’s already a very popular device. Its gorgeous minimalist design is certainly a factor, with virtually no bezels surrounding its 14.5-inch display with Full HD+ resolution, an invisible trackpad, and large zero-lattice keycaps on the keyboard. The Dell XPS 14 also packs a lot of power under its hood with its Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM, so your everyday tasks will be a breeze.

Our Dell XPS 14 versus Apple MacBook Pro 14 comparison revealed that the laptop is the most suitable rival to the MacBook Pro 14, and it’s the option that you should go for if you prefer the Windows platform over MacOS, and if you want to play the best PC games. The Dell XPS 14 ships with Windows 11 Pro, which provides access to the operating system’s advanced features, and it’s pre-installed in a 1TB SSD that will give you ample storage space for all your files and software.

There’s always high demand for Dell XPS deals, and that’s going to stay true with this offer for the Dell XPS 14 9440. This configuration that’s normally sold for $2,060 is on sale from Dell for a discounted $1,660, for savings of $400. You won’t always get the chance to buy the Dell XPS 14 for a more affordable price than usual, so you need to act fast if you’re interested in taking advantage of this bargain. Proceed with your purchase of the laptop as soon as possible, as you may regret missing out once it’s back to its regular price.

