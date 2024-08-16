 Skip to main content
The Dell XPS 14 and 16 both have hefty price cuts today

If you’re still looking for the ideal laptop deals for your situation and budget, you’re in luck. We’ve spotted some fantastic discounts on the popular Dell XPS 14 and Dell XPS 16 directly from Dell. The Dell XPS 14 is currently $300 off, and the Dell XPS 16 is $500 off. Both are well worth your time and money, so we’re here to tell you all about why you might want one. Bear in mind that both deals are likely to end soon.

Dell XPS 14 — $1,700, was $2,000

The Dell XPS 14 on a white table with the screen open.
Luke Larsen / Digital Trends

The Dell XPS 14 is perfect for anyone who wants a powerful but highly portable laptop, and it comes from Dell, one of the best laptop brands. This Dell XPS 14 has an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor, 16GB of memory, and 1TB of SSD storage. It also has a dedicated graphics card in the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050, which is ideal for some light gaming alongside your work. For the display, this Dell XPS 14 has a 14.5-inch full HD+ screen with 1920 x 1200 resolution and 500 nits of brightness, so it looks great in many different lighting situations. It also has nice details like a backlit keyboard with a fingerprint reader, and the keyboard has larger and deeper keycaps compared to other keyboards. Enjoy an impressive 21 hours of battery life too on this well-rounded laptop too. It’s perfect for taking to class and then using at home to relax.

Dell XPS 16 — $2,550, was $3,050

The open Dell XPS 16 on a table.
Mark Coppock / Digital Trends

One of the best laptops around, the Dell XPS 16 is powerful and highly competent. It has an Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor, 32GB of memory and 1TB of SSD storage. It also has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, so it’s good for a wide range of purposes. Another highlight is its 16.3-inch OLED UHD+ screen with 3840 x 2400 resolution, 400 nits of brightness, and anti-reflective technology. It’s even a touchscreen if you prefer to be more hands-on as you work. All the neat extras from the Dell XPS 14 are there too, like a backlit keyboard with fingerprint reader, large keycaps, and a variable refresh rate. Battery life is lower at about 12 hours but that’s still more than enough for most people. It’s well-suited if you want a powerhouse but you also want the portability of a laptop.

