Dell XPS 15 just got its biggest discount of 2023 so far

Continuing a popular trend for Dell, the company has some of the best laptop deals at the moment. One of the highlights is being able to buy the Dell XPS 15 for $1,249 meaning you save $650 off the regular price. That’s a huge saving but it’s even more tempting when you bear in mind just how great the Dell XPS 15 is. Not convinced? We’re here to guide you.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 15

The Dell XPS 15 is a delightful laptop to own. It has pretty much all you could want from a system in this price range. There’s a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor along with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. To gaze at is its 15.6-inch full HD+ screen with a resolution of 1920 x 1200. It has 500 nits of brightness so it can cope with plenty of lighting situations, while InfinityEdge technology means there are no bezels to speak of getting in the way. The Dell XPS 15 even bundles in a dedicated graphics card with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 which is ideal for some occasional gaming on this otherwise productivity-focused laptop.

The smaller Dell XPS 13 features in our look at the best laptops so it’s hardly surprising that the Dell XPS 15 is similarly well-specced. Adding to the reasons why Dell is one of the best laptop brands, the Dell XPS 15 also has plenty of other excellent attention to detail. It has an impressive 92.9% screen-to-body ratio, fantastic battery life of up to 13 hours, and it’s the first-ever laptop to feature Waves Nx 3D audio for speakers tuned by multi-Grammy Award-winning producer Jack Joseph Puig. It looks great too thanks to a machine-milled aluminum chassis, large touchpad and edge-to-edge backlit keyboard. It’s a classy laptop that’s as good-looking as it is powerful, making it perfect for all kinds of work and pleasure.

The Dell XPS 15 is usually priced at $1,899 but it’s down to $1,249 for a limited time only at Dell. The huge $650 saving won’t last forever though with the sale ending in just a day’s time. If this sounds like the laptop for you, you’ll need to hit the buy button sooner rather than later. You won’t be disappointed.

