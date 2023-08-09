 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Dell XPS 15 just got a massive $750 price cut

Aaron Mamiit
By
Dell XPS 15 9530 front angled view showing display and keyboard deck.
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends / Digital Trends

The Dell XPS 15, a more affordable alternative to Apple’s MacBook Pro, is currently even cheaper if you’re able to take advantage of Dell’s $750 discount. From $1,849, the laptop is down to just $1,099. It’s a steal at that price, but since this is a clearance sale, we don’t expect stocks to keep up with the demand for the powerful device. If you don’t want to miss out on one of the most attractive laptop deals in the market, you’re going to have to complete the purchase right now while the offer is still online.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 15 laptop

The Dell XPS 15, which currently holds the crown as our top choice among the best 15-inch laptops, packs a strong punch underneath its sleek and streamlined design. Inside are 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 16GB of RAM, which our guide on how much RAM do you need says is on the level as top-tier machines. The Dell XPS 15 also comes with a 512GB SSD for ample storage space for your software and files, and with Windows 11 Home out of the box, it’s ready for use as soon as you power it on for the first time.

Our Dell XPS 15 versus Apple MacBook Pro 16 comparison gives several advantages to the Dell XPS 15, including its more elaborate aesthetic, a keyboard that offers more travel, and its beautiful 15.6-inch OLED screen with 3.5K resolution. The MacBook Pro 16 may be better equipped to handle demanding tasks with Apple’s M1 Pro or M1 Max, but since most users won’t need that much power, the Dell XPS 15 is a better mainstream laptop, especially because of its lower price.

Related

Dell XPS deals always attract a lot of attention, so we’re pretty sure that Dell’s offer for the Dell XPS 15 won’t stick around for too long. The popular laptop, originally sold for $1,849, can be yours for just $1,099, for savings of $750. There’s not a lot of offers that will top this one, even if you include MacBook deals, so you’ll want to proceed with the transaction to secure your own Dell XPS 15 as soon as possible. If you hesitate, you may miss the chance to get the laptop for this relatively affordable price.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Best laptop deals: Get a new laptop for work or play from $160
A person typing on a MacBook Pro while sat on a wooden bench.

Shopping for a new laptop? Since you'll be spending your hard-earned cash, you should make sure that you'll purchase a laptop that matches your needs and fits your budget. There are all kinds of laptop deals in the market right now, so to help you narrow down your choices, we've gathered some of the top offers that are currently available. There should be something here that catches your attention, and once that happens, you're going to want to proceed with the purchase immediately because there's no telling when these bargains will get sold out.
HP 14-inch laptop -- $160, was $200

If you just need a laptop to deal with basic functions like typing documents, doing online research, and watching streaming content, you can't go wrong with the HP 14-inch laptop. It's equipped with the Intel Celeron N4120 processor, integrated Intel UHD Graphics 600, and 4GB of RAM, which are enough for simple tasks. The laptop also features a 14-inch HD screen, a battery life of up to 11.5 hours, and a 64GB eMMC with Windows 11 Home in S Mode pre-loaded.

Read more
Best Alienware Deals: Cheap gaming PCs, gaming laptops & accessories
Alienware Aurora R12 gaming desktop displayed in front of a fantasy castle scene from a video game.

There are no ifs ands or buts about it, if you're looking for top notch gaming PC deals on powerful hardware so you can play some of the hottest titles on high to ultra settings, one of the best places to look is Alienware -- Dell's strong-armed-PC brand. Gamers all around the world recognize the Alienware logo, as that little Martian's head is seen on devices with a premium design and top-of-the-line features. Alienware products don't come cheap, but fortunately, there are some deals, discounts, and offers usually available to get you the best-of-the-best, for less. Take these gaming laptop deals, for instance, which include a bevy of offers from brands like Razer, Alienware, and more. Now's a good time to mention some excellent monitor deals, or general gaming deals, if you're looking for those, too. Of course, right about now we're realizing just how many deals there are to sift through. To help you out, here's our roundup of the best Alienware deals, specifically, that you can shop right now
Alienware Tri-Mode Wireless Gaming Mouse (AW720M) -- $130, was $150

Why Buy:

Read more
Best 2-in-1 laptop deals: HP, Dell, Lenovo and more starting at $199
A woman uses the trackpad of the HP 14-inch 2-in-1 touch laptop.

If you’re in the market for a new laptop, a 2-in-1 laptop is something to consider, especially if you also like the touchscreen capabilities of a tablet or smartphone. And you’re in luck, as some of the best laptop deals currently taking place are discounts on 2-in-1 laptops. Many of the best laptop brands are currently seeing 2-in-1 models discounted, including the likes of HP, Lenovo, and Dell. We’ve tracked down all of the best 2-in-1 laptop deals taking place right now, so read onward for more details on what might make the best deal for you.
ASUS CM3200 Chromebook — $199, was $299

While the best laptops often focus on delivering as much power as they can into their footprint, the best Chromebooks tend to focus on simplicity and delivering just the things more entry-level users need. This is true with the ASUS CM3200 Chromebook, which comes in at under $200. This price point gets you quite a bit, including an HD touchscreen display, an 8-core processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of internal storage space. This is generally plenty for base users like students, or professionals whose work doesn’t go much further beyond word processors, spreadsheets, and browsing the web.

Read more