Dell XPS 15 just got a massive $750 price cut

The Dell XPS 15, a more affordable alternative to Apple’s MacBook Pro, is currently even cheaper if you’re able to take advantage of Dell’s $750 discount. From $1,849, the laptop is down to just $1,099. It’s a steal at that price, but since this is a clearance sale, we don’t expect stocks to keep up with the demand for the powerful device. If you don’t want to miss out on one of the most attractive laptop deals in the market, you’re going to have to complete the purchase right now while the offer is still online.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 15 laptop

The Dell XPS 15, which currently holds the crown as our top choice among the best 15-inch laptops, packs a strong punch underneath its sleek and streamlined design. Inside are 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 16GB of RAM, which our guide on how much RAM do you need says is on the level as top-tier machines. The Dell XPS 15 also comes with a 512GB SSD for ample storage space for your software and files, and with Windows 11 Home out of the box, it’s ready for use as soon as you power it on for the first time.

Our Dell XPS 15 versus Apple MacBook Pro 16 comparison gives several advantages to the Dell XPS 15, including its more elaborate aesthetic, a keyboard that offers more travel, and its beautiful 15.6-inch OLED screen with 3.5K resolution. The MacBook Pro 16 may be better equipped to handle demanding tasks with Apple’s M1 Pro or M1 Max, but since most users won’t need that much power, the Dell XPS 15 is a better mainstream laptop, especially because of its lower price.

Dell XPS deals always attract a lot of attention, so we’re pretty sure that Dell’s offer for the Dell XPS 15 won’t stick around for too long. The popular laptop, originally sold for $1,849, can be yours for just $1,099, for savings of $750. There’s not a lot of offers that will top this one, even if you include MacBook deals, so you’ll want to proceed with the transaction to secure your own Dell XPS 15 as soon as possible. If you hesitate, you may miss the chance to get the laptop for this relatively affordable price.

