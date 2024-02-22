 Skip to main content
Get $500 off the Dell XPS 15 with an RTX 4050 and 1TB SSD

Dell XPS 15 9530 front angled view showing display and keyboard deck.
Mark Coppock / Digital Trends

There’s no shortage of laptop deals out there, but only a few can match the value of Dell’s offer for the Dell XPS 15. The version of the device with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card and a 1TB SSD, originally priced at $1,999, is on sale for $1,499 following a $500 discount. It’s still not cheap, but it’s one of the top laptops in the market right now so you know that you’ll be getting your money’s worth. You need to act fast though, because once stocks get sold out, we’re not sure if you’ll get another chance at making this purchase.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 15 laptop

The Dell XPS 15 will soon be replaced by the Dell XPS 14 in the upcoming Dell XPS reset, despite reigning over our roundup of the best 15-inch laptops. Before the model is discontinued, don’t miss this opportunity to get dependable laptop featuring a 15.6-inch screen with Full HD+ resolution and powered by the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card. Combined with the 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and 16GB of RAM, this version of the Dell XPS 15 offers fantastic performance that will boost your productivity and creativity, and it can even function as a gaming laptop to play the best PC games at low to medium settings.

If you’re working with large files, you’ll have enough storage space on the Dell XPS 15’s 1TB SSD, and since it ships with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded, you can start setting up the laptop with your personal preferences right after you unbox it. It also has a 720p HD camera and dual-array microphones, so you’ll look and sound clear when you make video calls and join online meetings.

This may be your last chance to buy the Dell XPS 15 from Dell XPS deals, so we highly recommend taking advantage of Dell’s $500 discount for the popular laptop. From a sticker price of $1,999, the version with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card and a 1TB SSD is down to $1,499, which is an excellent price for the power that it packs. You’re going to have to hurry if you want to buy the Dell XPS 15 with this bargain though, because there’s no telling if this offer will ever be available again once it expires.

