Dell cut the price of this XPS 15 laptop by $400 today

We’re always on the lookout for laptop deals, and we unearthed a promotion that’s only good for a limited time. Dell has chopped the price of one of its most popular portable workstations, the Dell XPS 15 Laptop. Usually, this Windows PC goes for $1,500, but you’ll be able to take it home for just $1,100. That’s an awesome $400 discount!

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 15

The XPS 15 is one of the most popular laptops on the market, right up there with the Apple MacBook Pro (we found some great MacBook deals this week too). This particular version of the computer is sold with an Intel Core i7-13620H with integrated Intel Arc Graphics A370M. These core peripherals are powered by 16GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage. On paper alone, this is an incredible laptop, but it’s the performance that’s going to win you over.

We like to think of the Dell XPS 15 as a go-to computer for working professionals who often run several programs at the same time; or individuals who need to have multiple browser tabs open simultaneously. But with its 15.6-inch FHD screen that tops out at 60Hz, some light PC gaming isn’t out of the question with the XPS 15 either. It’s also a phenomenal laptop for those heading to college in the fall, comparable to some of the best student laptop deals.

In terms of battery life, you can expect up to 18 hours on a full charge, though exact numbers will vary based on criteria like screen brightness and CPU usage. As far as ports go, there aren’t too many connections, but what’s here is extremely useful: one USB-C with DisplayPort and two Thunderbolt 4 hookups.

We find incredible Dell sales almost every week; and while this isn’t the first time the XPS 15 has been marked down, it’s hard to say when the price is going to go back up again. So if you’ve been searching for a great laptop, take advantage of this exciting offer and save $400 when you purchase through Dell.