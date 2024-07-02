 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Dell cut the price of this XPS 15 laptop by $400 today

By
The Dell XPS 15 slightly opened on a table.
Mark Coppock / Digital Trends

We’re always on the lookout for laptop deals, and we unearthed a promotion that’s only good for a limited time. Dell has chopped the price of one of its most popular portable workstations, the Dell XPS 15 Laptop. Usually, this Windows PC goes for $1,500, but you’ll be able to take it home for just $1,100. That’s an awesome $400 discount! 

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 15 

The XPS 15 is one of the most popular laptops on the market, right up there with the Apple MacBook Pro (we found some great MacBook deals this week too). This particular version of the computer is sold with an Intel Core i7-13620H with integrated Intel Arc Graphics A370M. These core peripherals are powered by 16GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage. On paper alone, this is an incredible laptop, but it’s the performance that’s going to win you over. 

We like to think of the Dell XPS 15 as a go-to computer for working professionals who often run several programs at the same time; or individuals who need to have multiple browser tabs open simultaneously. But with its 15.6-inch FHD screen that tops out at 60Hz, some light PC gaming isn’t out of the question with the XPS 15 either. It’s also a phenomenal laptop for those heading to college in the fall, comparable to some of the best student laptop deals. 

In terms of battery life, you can expect up to 18 hours on a full charge, though exact numbers will vary based on criteria like screen brightness and CPU usage. As far as ports go, there aren’t too many connections, but what’s here is extremely useful: one USB-C with DisplayPort and two Thunderbolt 4 hookups. 

We find incredible Dell sales almost every week; and while this isn’t the first time the XPS 15 has been marked down, it’s hard to say when the price is going to go back up again. So if you’ve been searching for a great laptop, take advantage of this exciting offer and save $400 when you purchase through Dell. 

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco has been writing about and working with consumer tech for well over a decade, writing about everything from…
Best gaming laptop deals: Alienware, Razer, Asus and more
An Alienware m16 gaming laptop in use on a desk, playing Baldur's Gate III.

If you're thinking of picking up a new gaming laptop, there are actually a lot of excellent choices out there, with some huge advances in the last few years that have made them thinner, more powerful, and even cheaper. In fact, some of the best gaming laptops can even compete with the best gaming desktops, so there are a lot of options out there depending on your budget and your needs. Either way, pretty much most modern laptops you buy will be able to play the best PC games without too much of a hassle.

To help you with picking something great, we've found deals from some of the best laptop brands and include Lenovo laptop deals, Acer laptop deals, Dell laptop deals, and HP laptop deals, although if you're looking for some more general deals, these laptop deals have some good options, too.
MSI Bravo 15 -- $750, was $1,000

Read more
Best Dell laptop deals: Cheap laptops starting at $520
The Dell XPS 13 9315 on a table against a window.

Being one of the biggest and best laptop brands on the market, it's no surprise that Dell has a massive collection of laptops that you could potentially pick from if you're looking for something new. That means everything from general day-to-day laptops to gaming laptops and even some great budget laptops options that you can pick up. Dell also runs the Alienware brand, so there are a lot of gaming accessories and gear you could also potentially pick up.
Of course, having so many options can be a bit overwhelming for somebody who isn't familiar with Dell or the laptop market, which is why we scoured the Dell website and other retailers for our favorite picks and listed them below. This list has a lot of crossover with the best Dell XPS deals, student laptop deals and gaming laptop deals, so make sure to check out some of those other great laptop deals as well.

Dell Inspiron 15 -- $520, was $700

Read more
Amazon cut the price of the 2024 MacBook Air by $150
Bladur's Gate 3 being played on the M3 MacBook Air.

Apple deals are a bit harder to come by than PC deals, so we were beyond thrilled to track down this Amazon promotion: For a limited time, you’ll be able to order the 2024 13-inch MacBook Air with Apple M3 for $950 on Amazon. Normally priced at $1,100, you’ll be saving yourself $150 on one of our favorite laptops of 2024. It’s hard to say when this promo will end, so we advise you to ask fast if interested.

Why you should buy the 13-inch MacBook Air
First and foremost, the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro are two of the most popular back-to-school laptops (check out our list of student laptop deals to see what other back-to-school promos you can score). Sure, they’re a bit more expensive than most entry-level and many mid-tier Windows machines, but the macOS experience is hard to deny. And now that Apple is in its third generation of CPU development, the company’s proprietary M3 chip allows the MacBook Air to scale new heights.

Read more