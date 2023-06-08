 Skip to main content
Dell’s summer sale event knocks a massive $750 off the Dell XPS 15

Aaron Mamiit
Dell XPS 15 9520 front view showing display and keyboard deck.
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

You won’t always get the chance to buy the Dell XPS 15 with a huge discount, so you shouldn’t pass up this opportunity to purchase the laptop at $750 off. From its original price of $1,899, it will be yours for $1,149 in Dell’s ongoing summer sale. You need to act fast though, because stocks of the machine are already probably running low. Once the offer is gone, we’re not sure when it will become available again, so you should proceed with the purchase for one of the top laptop deals in the market right now.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 15

The Dell XPS 15 speaks for itself — it’s the top choice in our list of the best 15-inch laptops, and tagged as the best MacBook Pro alternative in our roundup of the best laptops. Whether you’ll be using it for a work-from-home arrangement or you want to give your college kid a dependable device for school, the Dell XPS 15 will be able to complete even the most demanding tasks with its 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card. It’s also got 16GB of RAM, which is the recommended number for laptops by our guide on how much RAM do you need.

The 15.6-inch screen of the Dell XPS 15 is visually stunning, with Full HD+ resolution enabling sharp details and vivid colors, and the InfinityEdge design with virtually no bezels providing an immersive viewing experience. The laptop can run for up to 13 hours when you’re watching streaming content, and you have enough space for your files and apps in its 512GB SSD that comes with Windows 11 Home pre-installed.

If you’re looking for a new laptop, there’s no reason to skip the Dell XPS 15, especially with the $750 discount that’s being offered by Dell. You’ll only have to pay $1,149 instead of $1,899 for this powerful device, but that’s only if you complete your purchase before stocks run out. With the popularity of the Dell XPS 15, there’s probably not a lot of time left for you to take advantage of the offer, so add it to your cart and check out as fast as possible.

