The Dell XPS 15, one of the brand’s most popular laptops, is currently available for $1,399 in an ongoing clearance sale from Dell. The $750 discount on the machine’s original price of $2,149 is a rare sight, so if you’re in the market for a powerful laptop, this offer should be at the top of your list. It’s unclear how much time you’ve got left to take advantage of the deal, and since we don’t expect stocks to last long, it’s highly recommended to complete the purchase process quickly.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 15 laptop

True to its name, the Dell XPS 15 features a 15.6-inch screen with Full HD+ resolution and a refresh rate of up to 60Hz. It holds the top spot in our list of the best 15-inch laptops partly because of its small footprint, which is possible through the ultra-thin bezels surrounding its display. The laptop’s solid build quality means that you don’t have to worry about it suffering any damage when you take it with you while on the go, and the dual-clutch mechanism on its hinge makes it easy to open with one hand while keeping it at the angle that you choose.

The Dell XPS 15 is a powerhouse of a machine, with its 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card that are capable of handling even the toughest of tasks — you’ll even be able to play the best PC games on the laptop during your break times. The device also packs 32GB of RAM, which is the sweet spot for professionals who deal with demanding processes such as editing large multimedia files, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need. The Dell XPS 15 comes with Windows 11 Home pre-installed in its 1TB SSD, which should provide enough space for your apps and projects.

You’ll no longer be wishing for better performance from your laptop once you upgrade to the Dell XPS 15. Originally priced at $2,149, Dell’s clearance sale brings it down to $1,399 for $750 in savings. Laptop deals like this one always get sold out quickly, so if you don’t want to miss out on getting the Dell XPS 15 for a lowered price, you’ll have to act fast and buy the device as soon as possible.

Editors' Recommendations