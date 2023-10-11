Dell just slashed $550 off the price of the Dell XPS 15 as part of its own Prime Day laptop deals, amid Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days 2023. We’re not sure how long this powerful laptop will cost just $999, compared to its original price of $1,549, so if you’ve had an eye on it for a while, don’t miss this chance to at massive savings. Add it to your cart and check out immediately, because there’s no telling when its price will return to normal.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 15

Dell is one of the best laptop brands, and we’ve picked the Dell XPS 15 as the best Dell laptop in our list of the best laptops. It all begins with the strong productivity and creativity performance that it provides with its 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 16GB of RAM that our guide on how much RAM do you need says is on the level of top-tier machines. The laptop also offers a 512GB SSD, which will give you ample space to save all your files and projects, and since it ships with Windows 11 Home, you can start using the device right after unboxing it.

The Dell XPS 15 is also on top of our list of the best 15-inch laptops, as it features a gorgeous 15.6-inch screen with very narrow bezels through its InfinityEdge design and Full HD+ resolution that will give you sharp details and vivid colors when you’re browsing the internet, playing video games, or watching streaming shows. The laptop also comes with an HD camera with dual-array microphones that will ensure that you look and sound cleaer whenever you join online meetings or make video calls.

Dell is successfully drawing shoppers’ attention away from Amazon’s returning Prime Day deals through its $550 discount for the Dell XPS 15, which brings the laptop’s price down to $999 from its sticker price of $1,549. It’s not going to stay below $1,000 for long though, so it’s highly recommended that you complete the purchase as soon as possible. You won’t regret going for the Dell XPS 15 as your next device, so buy it while the savings are still available.

