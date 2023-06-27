 Skip to main content
One of the best 17-inch laptops you can buy is $650 off

Often the home of some of the best laptop deals, Dell has a great one right now in the form of the Dell XPS 17. Usually priced at $1,949, it’s down to $1,299 as part of a clearance offer by the popular laptop manufacturer so you’re saving $650. Sure to be a hit, here’s a quick look at what to expect before you hit the buy button. Don’t count on it staying this price for long.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 17

Thanks to Dell being one of the best laptop brands around, you’re in safe hands here. The Dell XPS 17 offers a 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor alongside 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. That’s all exactly what you need to be able to work well on the move. Even better, it has a 17-inch full HD+ display with a 1920 x 1200 resolution, 500 nits of brightness, and anti-glare properties. It also uses Dell’s InfinityEdge technology that we’ve seen on some of its best laptops so you can enjoy super-thin bezels that make it lighter and more stylish. It’s definitely a cut above many other laptops, even in this price range.

The laptop has an advanced thermal design so you gain more airflow and improved skin temperatures if you’re using it on your lap. It also squeezes into a 15-inch form factor so it’s far more portable than you’d expect from a 15-inch laptop. A broad and comfortable touchpad gives you plenty of room to work while there’s an edge-to-edge backlit keyboard with large keycaps to help you work better. Its speakers are tuned by multi-Grammy Award winning producer, Jack Joseph Puig, so they sound great and prove very useful for streaming shows or music. It all adds to the Dell XPS 17’s reputation as being good for work but also for enjoying yourself during downtime too, as it’s truly flexible like that.

The Dell XPS 17 is ordinarily priced at $1,949, but it’s currently down to $1,299 for a limited time only as part of Dell’s clearance sale. A considerable saving of $650, if you’ve been waiting to upgrade, this is your ideal chance to do so. Buy it now before you miss out.

