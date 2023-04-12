Dell XPS 17 is $650 off in Dell’s latest clearance sale

If you want a powerful laptop with a relatively large screen, the Dell XPS 17 may be your best bet. It’s certainly an attractive option right now because of Dell’s clearance sale, which slashes the device’s price by $650. Instead of its original price of $2,299, you’ll only have to pay $1,649, but since this offer is only available while stocks last, you’ll need to make the purchase as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 17 laptop

Taking the top spot in our list of the best 17-inch laptops is the Dell XPS 17, a popular device from one of the best laptop brands. Its standout feature, its 17-inch screen with Full HD+ resolution, offers vivid colors and sharp details will keep you immersed in your projects, especially since there are barely any bezels surrounding the display for an amazing screen-to-body ratio. The large screen fits in a form factor that’s similar in size to 15-inch laptops for portability, while outstanding built quality ensures durability if you’re always on the move. The laptop also has an advanced thermal design with unique dual opposite outlet fans, for improved airflow to maintain optimum operating temperature.

Inside the Dell XPS 17, are the 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, alongside 16GB of RAM that’s recommended by our laptop buying guide if you’re planning to run demanding apps or do any kind of content creation. These specifications allow the Dell XPS 17 to give the best laptops a run for their money. The device also comes with a 512GB SSD, which will provide ample space for all of your software and documents, and with Windows 11 Home pre-installed, you can start using the Dell XPS 17 right after you unbox it.

Dell’s clearance sale is filled with all kinds of laptop deals, but it will be tough to find a better offer than this $650 discount for the Dell XPS 17. Its price is reduced from $2,299 to $1,649 — it’s still not cheap, but it will be worth every single penny with its powerful performance and topnotch design. You’ll need to hurry with completing your purchase before other shoppers pick up all the stocks though, because once the deal is gone, we’re not sure if it will ever return.

Editors' Recommendations