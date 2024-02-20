 Skip to main content
Dell XPS 17 with an RTX 4060 is $700 off right now

The Dell XPS 17 will soon be replaced with the Dell XPS 16 due to the Dell XPS lineup reset, so you’re running out of time to buy this stylish and powerful laptop. Dell is currently selling the Dell XPS 17 with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card with a $700 discount that slashes its price to $1,699 from $2,399, and once the offer ends, we’re not sure if you’ll ever get another chance at it. You need to hurry if you want to buy the dependable machine while it’s still available from the outgoing Dell XPS deals.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 17

Dell is replacing the Dell XPS 17 with the Dell XPS 16 to reduce weight, thickness, and overall footprint, but if you don’t mind the slightly more space that it will take, the Dell XPS 17 is an amazing laptop. It actually reigns over our roundup of the best 17-inch laptops, starting with its gorgeous 17.3-inch display with Full HD+ resolution. It’s one of the largest screens that you can get on a laptop, and while it may be cumbersome to carry with you, you’re going to appreciate the extra pixels when you’re working on presentations, managing spreadsheets, watching streaming shows, and playing PC games.

The Dell XPS 17 offers excellent performance with its Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, which combines with the 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and 16GB of RAM for the capability to handle demanding processes and multitasking between several apps. The laptop also ships with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded in a 512GB SSD, which will provide lots of storage space for your photos, videos, and other types of files.

If you’re on the hunt for laptop deals with large screens, you still have time to buy the Dell XPS 17 before it’s replaced in the Dell XPS lineup. From an original price of $2,399 for the model that’s equipped with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, you’ll only have to pay $1,699 for savings of $700. We don’t know how long stocks will last though, and once they’re gone, you may not be able to buy the Dell XPS 17 again. Proceed with the purchase now if you don’t want to miss out.

