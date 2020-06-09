  1. Computing

You can now buy Dell’s new XPS 17 laptop, starting at $1,400

By

Dell’s most powerful laptop ever, the XPS 17 is now officially on sale. Starting at $1,400, the MacBook killer is available for purchase at Dell, with additional configurations and customizations also available, stretching prices upward to $3,000.

The entry-level model configuration of the laptop, which sells for $1,400, comes configured with the bare basics if you’re looking to just enjoy its large slim-bezel 17-inch FHD+ resolution screen. It includes a four-core 10th-generation Intel Core i5-10300H processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB solid-state drive. There is no dedicated graphics card on this model, and you’ll instead find Intel’s UHD graphics onboard.

A second configuration, available for $1,900, which is $500 more, steps up the storage to 512GB, and includes discrete graphics. For gaming and light content creation, you’ll find the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti inside with 4GB of GDDR6 video memory. The onboard processor is also kicked up to the Intel Core i7-10750H which has six cores for tackling more demanding tasks.

Dell is also selling “Creator Edition” of the XPS 17, aimed at serious graphic designers, gamers, and content creators. All of these models are top of the line and come equipped with Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 2060 Max Q graphics card with 6GB of video memory, as well as a higher-resolution display.

The retails for $2,850 and comes with 16GB of RAM, and 1 TB of solid-state drive storage. A retails for $3,000 and steps up the RAM to 32GB. Both “Creator Edition” models feature a higher-end touchscreen UHD+ display and the Intel Core i7-10875H processor.

Although these are the recommended models, the new XPS 17 is customizable at checkout. You can upgrade the RAM up to 64GB add storage up to 2TB or change the display type on each of the four different models. All versions of the laptop also share the same ports and connectivity. That includes four Thunderbolt 3 ports, a full-size SD card reader, and a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

There is no USB-A on the XPS 17, just like on Apple’s MacBooks, but Dell includes a USB-C to USB-A 3.0 and HDMI dongle in the box. You’ll also find that all models share the same six-cell 97 watt-hour battery.

