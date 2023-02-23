 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This Dell XPS desktop PC just got a $150 price cut

Jennifer Allen
By
A Dell XPS Desktop next to a monitor being used for editing purposes.

Dell consistently has some of the best desktop computer deals and that’s easily noticed when you check out the offer on this Dell XPS Desktop right now. Normally priced at $1,000, it’s currently available for $850 so you save $150 off the regular price. If you’re looking to upgrade your home office setup for less, all while still getting an elegant-looking tower to place in the room, you’ll be happy with this. Either hit the buy button straight away or read on while we tell you more about this time-limited deal.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS Desktop

Dell makes some of the best desktop computers around with this Dell XPS focusing on being perfect for content creators. It has a speedy 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor along with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. The memory can be upgraded at a later date with support for up to 128GB, but it’s at a good starting point for most users. There’s no dedicated graphics card here but if you simply need a machine for non-gaming content creation that packs a punch, you’ll be happy here.

The new Dell XPS Desktop has a larger chassis than before meaning it’s simpler to upgrade while still taking up less room than you would expect. Thanks to the larger build, it’s better designed for thermal efficiency and runs cooler than earlier models. An open layout makes it cooler but it also makes it simpler for you to upgrade components if you need to. You won’t need to when starting out but those who like to get more hands-on will appreciate the option further down the line. Nine USB ports and an integrated card reader are great for hooking up accessories and lend themselves to those who conduct photo editing work at home. With a set of toolless backplane slots and room for up to four storage devices, this is a system made for the future as well as right now. All you need to do today is remember to add one of the best monitors to get the best out of it.

Related

Normally priced at $1,000, the Dell XPS Desktop is down to $850 for a limited time only at Dell. You only have hours left to make up your mind so if this sounds like the right setup for your home, hit the buy button now to enjoy the sweet $150 saving.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Samsung’s 49-inch QLED gaming monitor is $300 off today
Andrew Morrisey
By Andrew Morrisey
February 22, 2023 1:57PM
Front view of Samsung's new QLED Odyssey gaming monitor sitting on desk.

Admit it, you need a massive gaming monitor. Okay, maybe "need" is a bit dramatic, but you should seriously consider buying this one while it's on sale. Let us present the Samsung 49-inch CRG9 gaming monitor. It's similar to the popular Odyssey G9 gaming monitor, but close to half the price -- and that's before the discount. Right now you can grab the CRG9 for $900 after a $300 price cut. That's a great deal on the best multitasking curved monitor on the market. Read on to see why we love it.

Why you should buy the Samsung 49-inch CRG9 gaming monitor
With its Odyssey lineup of gaming monitors, Samsung has produced one of the best gaming monitors on the market, including the G7 and the Neo G9. The CRG9 is similar to the Odyssey G9 in many ways. They both have the same resolution of 5120 x 1440 and use quantum dots. The CRG9's Quantum Mini LED display is highly regarded and produces picture quality you won’t find amongst the best budget monitors. The curved screen will suck you into any game, and with a screen this wide, even your peripheral vision will be full of gameplay.

Read more
The best of Dell’s business laptop sale — up to $2,500 off
Aaron Mamiit
By Aaron Mamiit
February 22, 2023 1:55PM
The Dell XPS 13 Plus on a table outside.

Not all laptops are created equal. If you need a laptop with more than average power under the hood, look into getting one built specifically for business. Dell is having a sale on their right now, specifically the XPS, Vostro, Precision and Latitude models. These are all the best non-gaming laptops from one of the best laptop brands out there. We've picked the best laptop deal from each model. Dell hosts a lot of sales, but the individual products in them often sell out in less than 24 hours. Grab a new computer before the model you want sells out.
Dell Vostro 3510 -- $599, was $1,113

The Dell Vostro 3510 is a relatively affordable business laptop, but it doesn't sacrifice performance with its 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and integrated Intel UHD Graphics. The machine also features 8GB of RAM, which our laptop buying guide says is the sweet spot for most users. Working on the Dell Vostro 3510 is easy on the eyes with its 15.6-inch Full HD display, and with Windows 11 Pro pre-installed in its 256GB SSD, you can start using the laptop as soon as you unbox it. It also comes with a 720p HD camera and single-integrated microphone, for the purpose of joining online meetings and making video calls.

Read more
Get a 27-inch Dell monitor for $120 with this limited-time deal
Jennifer Allen
By Jennifer Allen
February 22, 2023 11:20AM
cyber monday deals drop this 22 inch dell monitor to 110 se2222h feat image

One of the best monitor deals is ideal for someone keen to expand their home office setup without spending a lot. Over at Dell, you can buy a Dell 27 Monitor for $119 saving you $41 off the regular price of $160. For a good-quality monitor, you can't really get cheaper than this with Dell's reputation making it well worth buying. You'll need to be quick though because -- as with all Dell deals -- this is a limited-time-only deal. Let's take a look at why you need it.

Why you should buy the Dell 27 Monitor
Dell makes some of the best monitors around and while the Dell 27 Monitor doesn't feature in the roundup, it does still offer some similarities. For the price, you get a great-looking 27-inch full HD screen with a native resolution of up to 1920 x 1080. The screen has either a 60Hz refresh rate when hooked up via VGA or 75Hz via HDMI so it looks pretty smooth for the price range.

Read more