Dell XPS desktops are down to clearance prices

By
The Dell XPS Desktop on a desk next to a monitor.
Dell

Have you been scouring digital and in-store shelves for a brand-new PC? Well nothing says solid desktop computer deals like clearance pricing on a top model from Dell. Allow us to draw your attention to an incredible promotion we found this week. Right now, you’ll be able to purchase the Dell XPS Desktop with an Intel Core i7 for $1,100. That’s $450 off the normal price of $1,100.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS laptop

The XPS Desktop has a lot going on underneath the hood. Outfitted with an Intel Core i7-13700 with 16 cores and max clock speeds of 5.10GHz, this Dell desktop PC will be able to handle even the most demanding of software and workflows. Graphically, we’re in good hands too, as the XPS is equipped with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 GPU. This bodes well for those of us in need of a PC for photo and video editing, or a little bit of Helldivers 2 between assignments (we won’t tell).

The XPS also includes 16GB of DDR5 memory and up to 512GB of internal storage. If you need additional space, you can always hook up an external SSD (and we found some terrific SSD deals), though 512GB should be plenty for most document, photo, and video collections.

We’re also glad to see the inclusion of the Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6E 1675i interface. This is one of the best networking setups for modern PCs, allowing you to experience blistering-fast web browsing, downloads, and uploads. There are quite a few ports on both the front and back of the tower too, including several USB-A and USB-C inputs, an SD card slot, and enough audio outputs to wire a complete 7.1 system.

It’s hard to say just how long this sale is going to last, so if you’ve been looking for a solid markdown on a Windows desktop, look no further! Save $450 when you purchase the amazing XPS Desktop through Dell.

Oh, and while you’re here, we also recommend checking out some of the other great Dell XPS deals out there!

Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco has been writing about and working with consumer tech for well over a decade, writing about everything from…
