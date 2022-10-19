 Skip to main content
Dell XPS laptops and desktops are both on sale today

Dell XPS deals are back on the radar with the Dell XPS 13 Laptop and the Dell XPS Desktop coming your way at a discounted price. One of the interesting things about this pair of deals is that both products start out at the same price, but the laptop’s price dropped the most. You don’t have to be a Dell laptop deals connoisseur to know that’s worthy of an eyebrow raise!

Dell XPS 13 Laptop — $930, was $1,600

The Dell XPS 13 9315 on a table against a window.

For laptop deals we have the Dell XPS 13, a modern laptop with a lot to show for itself. The stats and hardware alone are enough to show you that you’re getting one of the best laptops, with an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB of memory, and a 512GB solid state drive. As for the screen, your eyes will be pleased with the 4K resolution over a 13.3-inch screen that has 400-nit brightness, meaning you’ll be able to enjoy watching videos on the Dell XPS 13 with your friends outdoors. If you want to do so far from home, quickly fill up the 512GB SSD with movies while using “Killer” — Dell’s affectionate name for the XPS 13’s WiFi 6 wireless — so you won’t be reliant on coffeeshop Wi-Fi to get the job done.

Dell XPS Desktop — $1,350, was $1,600

The new Dell XPS desktop accompanied by a wide monitor.

Moving on to desktop computer deals, we have the Dell XPS Desktop for you at a special price. If you were to take all of the core stats of the Dell XPS 13 laptop and turn them up a few key notches, you’d have a really good idea of what you’re looking at. That’s a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB memory, and a 512GB SSD but with an added 1TB HDD extra this time around. You can see the power of the Dell XPS Desktop’s Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card in the imagery above. You won’t even need a widescreen monitor to take full advantage of it. Taking all of these factors and combining them together at a low price is exactly why our Dell XPS desktop review referred to it as a desktop without “too many alternatives.” Oh, and if you were afraid of missing out on “Killer” — the WiFi 6-enabled wireless — don’t worry, she’s in the desktop, too!

