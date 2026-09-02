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Dell’s new student laptop weighs just 2.5 pounds and claims 21 hours of battery life

Dell is pitching the 14S against the MacBook Neo, although the pricing has not been revealed yet.

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IFA Berlin
This story is part of our coverage of IFA Berlin 2026
Updated less than 2 hours ago

Apple’s MacBook Neo has given inexpensive Windows laptops a new benchmark to chase, and Dell is now putting forward the Dell 14S as one of its answers. Announced at IFA 2026, the new 14-inch laptop is aimed at students and young adults, with an aluminum chassis, multiple color options, and a claimed battery life of up to 21 hours.

Dell itself describes the 14S as a more affordable student and everyday-use alternative to the MacBook Neo. One important detail is still missing, as Dell has not announced a price yet. The laptop will arrive in North America this fall, with pricing coming closer to release. Until then, it is difficult to judge how competitive it will actually be against Apple’s $699 laptop.

Dell 14S Laptop
Dell 14S Laptop all colors Dell

Dell is going after the same young buyers

The Dell 14S weighs 1.15kg, or roughly 2.5 pounds, and measures 13.5mm thick. That puts it close to the MacBook Neo, which weighs 2.7 pounds and measures 12.7mm thick.

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Dell is also leaning into color. The 14S will come in Linen, Dusty Rose, Washed Denim, and Velvet Green, all using the same aluminum chassis. The approach feels familiar after Apple made brighter finishes a major part of the MacBook Neo’s identity.

Dell 14S Laptop
Dell

There are two 16:10 display options. The higher-end configuration gets a 2.8K panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, while the second uses a 2K 60Hz display. Dell has not provided brightness figures for either panel. Intel Core 5 and Core 7 Series 3 processors handle the computing side.

The laptop is making its case with battery life and ports

Dell claims the 14S can manage up to 21 hours of Netflix streaming on a charge. That figure comes from Dell’s own testing, so it should not be compared directly with Apple’s battery estimates without independent testing.

Dell 14S laptop on lap
Dell

The port selection is less restrictive than Apple’s. Dell includes two USB-C ports with power delivery, HDMI, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is also Wi-Fi 6E, Windows Hello, an FHD webcam, stereo speakers, and dual-array microphones.

On paper, the Dell 14S has several features that make sense for a student laptop, particularly the low weight, 120Hz display option, and broader port selection. Whether it can genuinely compete with the MacBook Neo will mostly come down to the price, which Dell has not revealed yet.

Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
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I’ve got about 4 years of experience, mostly covering gaming, PC hardware, and smartphones. In my free time, I like…
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