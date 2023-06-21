Besides the heat, summer is a great time. If you’re a student, you get a break from school and likely more free time. If you’re not a student, then maybe you get some more time to spend with family or to enjoy what you love most. It’s also a great time to save big on computing gear, especially thanks to Dell’s Summer Sale, which is happening right now. With prices dropping considerably for computer components, like graphics cards, storage media, and memory, those savings are bounced back to you. Some of the best Dell laptop deals are featured in this sale, including some really juicy gaming laptop deals.

It means now’s a good time to upgrade your system, whether it’s a desktop or laptop, so you can get a little extra power to do whatever it is you want to do, from gaming to 3D modeling and graphic design — staying on the bleeding edge is always a solid choice. Dell has a lot of excellent deals available, allowing you to save upwards of $750 depending on the system you choose. To make it a little easier, I’ve scoured the lot and picked out some of my favorites. You can’t go wrong with any of these deals, but if you find yourself interested, grab them soon because the sale won’t last forever. You can also just take a look for yourself if you’d prefer.

Dell Inspiron 15 — $330, was $430

Saving you $100, this deal gets you a fantastic and versatile laptop for working, well, anywhere — even outside in the warm weather. It’s equipped with an 11th Gen Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, a 256GB solid-state drive, and a 15.6-inch full-HD non-touch anti-glare display. Pay attention to the anti-glare bit, because it means you can still use the screen reasonably well in bright sunlight. That’s perfect for summer and the great outdoors.

It also features Microsoft’s latest operating system, Windows 11, strong WiFi thanks to a Realtek WiFi 5 chipset, Bluetooth wireless for use with headphones and peripherals, and a decent battery. Alternatively, if you want a little more power you can grab the with an AMD Ryzen 7 processor and Radeon graphics for $650, normally $1,000 — saving you $350.

Dell G15 gaming laptop — $1,000, was $1,350

This 15-inch gaming laptop was built for maximum performance, on the go, and in a small, lightweight frame. It features a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, with 14 cores and 20 threads, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 with 6GB of dedicated VRAM — excellent for a laptop — and 16GB of DDR5 RAM. The 1TB hard drive should give you plenty of space to store your games, even with today’s titles taking a lot more space, and the 15.6-inch full-HD display is anti-glare and offers a 164Hz refresh rate. You also get Intel WiFi 6, Bluetooth, a large 6-cell battery, and Windows 11 Home with Alienware Command Center to maximize your gaming performance. It’s also worth noting that the Dell G15 Ryzen Edition made it on our list of the best gaming laptops for 2023.

Alienware Aurora R13 gaming PC — $1,800, was $2,900

When it comes to gaming, you want to hit the ground running and the Alienware Aurora R13 will certainly help you do that. It’s packed with power to the max, thanks to a 12th Gen Intel Core i9 processor, with 16 cores and 24 threads, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 with 10GB of dedicated VRAM, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB solid-state drive. Plus, it’s rocking the stylish and sleek Dark Side of the Moon case, with unique Alienware RGB — it looks stunning. You’ll be able to play all of the latest titles on the highest settings with a stable framerate. The more powerful Aurora R15 is featured in our best gaming PCs for 2023 guide. Comparably, and for the discounted price, the R13 is better choice if you want to save a few bucks.

Bonus: Dell G2723H 27-inch gaming monitor — $150, was $370

If you need a new monitor to go with your brand-new desktop, or to replace an old monitor, this deal is phenomenal. Just $150 and the 27-inch LED-backlit full-HD LED gaming monitor is all yours. It features a 1ms response time, 280Hz refresh rate, and anti-glare support.

