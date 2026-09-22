Digital Trends Reader’s Choice Awards 2026: It’s time to pick your favorite tech brands

For years, Digital Trends has engaged millions of tech enthusiasts across the world, who trust us with their daily news brief, hot takes, and useful guides. Most importantly, our reviews section is the pillar of our expertise and helps you make informed decisions about which gadgets to buy and which appliances to skip. Now, it’s time for you to pick the brands that have impressed you with product quality, after-sales experience, and basically any other aspect that makes you trust them.

The 2025 edition of Digital Trends Reader’s Choice awards picked up some surprising winners, showing us that an innovative new label can easily dethrone an established one if their products wow you consistently, and their services don’t leave you hanging in a sea of uncertainty. This year, there are more categories to pick and more brands to vote for. From the best in the PC segment to the sleeper hit in the robot vacuum segment, we need your experience and faith to pick the brands that deserve your hard-earned money and acclaim.

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There are a total of 27 categories this year, ranging from smartphones and laptops to newer product classes like smart glasses and AI wearables. Digital Trends’ in-house team of experts created the shortlist of brands, based on our reviews and extended in-person experience with products offered by over 100 brands in different segments. The winners, ultimately, will be crowned based on your votes.

One of the lucky voters will also get an award worth $750, once the voting concludes and winners have been picked. In order to qualify for the $750 award, which will be selected at random, you must fill out your information using the linked form. By doing so, you are accepting Digital Trends’ terms of use, which can be found here.

We can’t wait to see the brands that are hailed as the best by our readers, and we’re prepared to see some surprise winners this year, too. Your opinion matters. It helps brands guide their product strategy based on your valuable feedback. And most importantly, gives us valuable insights into the trajectory of products that are making a visible impact in consumers’ lives. Go cast your vote by clicking on the linked form.

Happy voting!





