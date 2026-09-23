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Discord’s controversial age checks are back, but most users won’t need to verify manually

Discord will use account age, activity, servers, and connected games to estimate whether users are teens or adults.

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Discord’s age-verification rollout is back after months of delays and user backlash, but this time, most people will not be asked to upload an ID or scan their face.

The platform is rolling out a new age-estimation system this week that automatically places accounts into an Adult Age Group, Teen Age Group, or leaves them Unconfirmed when Discord does not have enough information to decide. More than 90% of users are expected to avoid manual age confirmation altogether.

How is Discord deciding whether you are an adult?

Discord is looking at patterns around how an account is used. Account age, the communities and servers someone belongs to, connected games, and general activity levels can all feed into the estimate. Messages, voice calls, and other conversation content are not analyzed, according to Discord. No single server or community can determine someone’s age group either.

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Discord

Accounts placed in the adult group should see no change. Teen accounts between 13 and 17 get extra protections around who can contact them, what content they can access, and what other people can see on their profiles. Messages from strangers can land in Message Requests, sensitive images may be blurred or blocked, and age-restricted servers, channels, and bot commands remain unavailable. Regular DMs, voice calls, and non-age-restricted servers continue working as usual.

What happens if Discord gets your age wrong?

Discord admits its model will make mistakes. Adults placed in the wrong group, or accounts left unconfirmed, can head to User Settings > Account Status and manually prove they are old enough. The revised rollout adds more options than Discord originally proposed, including methods that do not require a selfie or government ID. Depending on the region and device, users may be able to confirm their age through a credit card, AgeKey, Google Wallet, or age information shared through Apple and Google services.

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Discord originally planned a broader rollout earlier this year, but delayed it after criticism around face scans, ID checks, and third-party verification providers. The company now requires facial age estimation to happen on-device and says verification vendors must delete submitted data once an age group has been determined. The new age-group status is rolling out throughout this week, so it may take a few days before it appears on every account.

Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
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I’ve got about 4 years of experience, mostly covering gaming, PC hardware, and smartphones. In my free time, I like…
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