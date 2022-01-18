Do you need a VPN at home? Potential benefits explained

Wondering if you really need to use a VPN while you’re at home? You know your network, right? It’s all good and secure, right? Well, yes and no. We’ll cut to the chase — you absolutely do need a VPN at home, even if you know your security is pretty tight. Sign up to the best VPN out there and you can be rest assured that your data is safe, no matter what you’re doing online. Plus, you gain some other substantial benefits like avoiding georestrictions and not having to worry about bandwidth limits.

If you need a little more convincing though, read on and we’ll lay out exactly why you need a VPN at home. There are some key reasons behind why this is such an important purchase for your home but if you’re short on time — just trust us and get one now. There’s really no harm in having some extra backup to your network, and VPNs are often very affordable.

Using a VPN at home keeps you more private

Many VPNs are designed to stop nefarious users from hacking into your network. That’s something that mostly affects public connections and is unlikely to happen from home.

However, while using your own private network means you can restrict who has access to your Wi-Fi connection, it’s not 100% private. That’s because you’re still connecting directly to your ISP. By doing so, your ISP is able to see what sites you’re browsing.

This isn’t necessarily an issue to everyone but to some users, you may want to keep more secure and more private. Not everyone wants a company to know exactly what they’re doing and that’s perfectly reasonable. It’s not like you’d go into the street and shout your business, right? Nor do you want your browsing history to be able to do this for your ISP.

By using a VPN, your data is encrypted so your ISP never knows where you’re browsing or what you’re doing online. A good quality VPN doesn’t keep logs so there’s no way to trace what you’ve been doing or when.

If you want to keep as anonymous as possible online, you need to use a VPN to achieve this.

Your work is more private

With many of us working from home nowadays, it’s important to keep your work private. While having your home network hacked is fairly unlikely, if you have an important job, it’s certainly possible. By connecting to your work’s network via a VPN, you can keep things more secure. That means you can work just as securely from home as you would if you were at the office. Your employer will be grateful but you also won’t have to worry about being responsible for any security breaches.

Using a VPN keeps you more home options at home

If you use a VPN, you can watch streaming content that’s based elsewhere. Located in the U.S. and want to watch the content that British Netflix offers? Switch your VPN location to somewhere in the UK and you can do exactly that.

It’s a great way of expanding your options when it comes to streaming content. It also works for sporting events and even streaming services that are not ordinarily available in your country. It can be a breach of the contract you’ve agreed to with a streaming service though so check the legalities before doing so.

A VPN at home can save you money

A VPN can actually save you money in the long term. How? Some retailers like hotels or flight companies track your data and cookies, before charging you extra for their services. For instance, if you use many luxury retailers, a flight company might detect this and charge you extra because hey, you can afford it, right?

It’s a very dubious practice but it happens. Even on a simpler level, if you regularly check flight prices, it can affect how much a ticket will cost you. Using a VPN means that your information is hidden so no data is provided to the company and you’re given the lowest price possible.

VPNs don’t cost much so just one flight could work out saving you more than the cost of the VPN.

Gamers get a better service

If your ISP loves to throttle your connection when you’re gaming, you need a VPN. By using a VPN, you can disguise your activity so your ISP doesn’t know you’re playing online games all day long or downloading the latest patches. ISPs typically don’t throttle browsing activities but they will limit gaming after a time.

By using a VPN, they won’t know what you’re doing, meaning you can enjoy a better quality of service at all times. In some cases, it even gives you access to other regional servers so you can team up with your international buddies easily.

Downloads just got easier

If you regularly download large files, your ISP probably isn’t a big fan. Many ISPs limit how much you can download in a day, usually by restricting your download speeds.

If you use a VPN, the ISP can’t detect how much you’re downloading in a day as your usage is coming from a different source.

This is particularly useful if you use a torrent client to download files as some ISPs are not fans of peer-to-peer sharing even though it can be used for legal files as well as more dubious content. Using a VPN means you won’t be restricted in any way here.

Just how vital is a VPN at home?

Okay, so having a VPN at home isn’t as vital as if you regularly travel and browse the internet on your laptop or phone, but it is important.

While accessing a public Wi-Fi network is where the biggest dangers are, threats are still viable everywhere. By using a VPN at home, you’re much safer than before and you know you’ve covered all the bases.

Crucially, no one really wants their ISP to be selling their data and using a VPN stops that. Most VPNs are available for a very low price too meaning there’s hardly anything to lose in using one.

Most people wouldn’t rely on one simple lock on their front door or prized possessions, and that should be the same for your internet connection. It simply makes sense to give yourself an extra layer of security, especially if you regularly browse the internet and use it for work and banking needs.

Throw in the extra benefits like avoiding bandwidth throttling and being able to circumvent georestrictions as and when needed, and a VPN is an essential tool. It could even save you money if you regularly buy flights or hotel rooms.

Editors' Recommendations