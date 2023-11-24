 Skip to main content
Don’t miss these Black Friday gaming laptop deals under $1,000

A long time ago, there was no such thing as a good gaming laptop, and you would often have to spend well over $1,000, and sometimes as much as $2,000 to $3,000 to get something good. Luckily, the past few years have seen a surge in great budget-friendly gaming laptops, and with all the Black Friday deals happening today, it’s the best time of the year to grab yourself a new laptop. As such, we’ve done our best to include laptops in different price ranges but not exceeding $1,000, so be sure to check our picks below.

HP Victus 15 — $550, was $900

The HP Victus 15 gaming laptop against a white backdrop.
HP

The HP Victus is a good budget laptop, and while the RTX 3050 under the hood isn’t that powerful, it should handle most games from the past few years at a reasonably 60Hz frame rate, although you will have to compromise on graphics a little. Luckily, you get an Intel Core i5-13420H and 8GB of memory, so it’s great for day-to-day and productivity use, making it pretty versatile. The screen can also hit a 144Hz refresh rate, which might push the RTX 3050 to its limit, but at least it lets you decide what you want to prioritize.

Acer Nitro 5 — $680, was $950

The Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop against a white background.
Acer

With an RTX 3050 Ti under the hood, the Acer Nitro 5 is a bit better suited to handle games without making a lot of compromises, although it will still struggle to hit the max 144Hz refresh rate on anything except the big free-to-play games that are very well optimized for it. You get a similar Intel Core i5-12450H, but there’s a little bit more RAM thrown at 16GB, so it’s going to give you a bit more headroom when gaming and with general use, so it’s worth the extra $120 for the better GPU and RAM if you can swing it.

ASUS TUF Gaming A16 — $750, was $1,100

The Asus TUF Gaming A16 gaming laptop on a white background.
Asus

16-inch screens have started becoming much more common, and we’re here for it. This configuration of the Asus TUF comes with an RX7600S, which is roughly equivalent in power to the RTX 3060 Ti, so you’re getting some punch compared to the previous options. You also get an AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS, a mid-to-high-end CPU that will easily handle most games, as well as some editing and productivity work, making it even more versatile. It does also come with 16GB DDR5 RAM, so it will perform a bit better on that front, but not by a ton.

Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 — $800, was $1,200

The Acer Predator Helios Neo gaming laptop on a white background.
Acer

If you want access to DLSS 3.0, the cheapest you’ll likely find is this Acer Predator Helios Neo with its RTX 4050. That said, it’s still a relatively entry-level GPU, and DLSS 3.0 isn’t supported on all games, so be sure the games you play are on there. It also likely won’t be able to hit the 165Hz refresh rate the screen can manage without greatly decreasing graphics, so keep that in mind as well. Otherwise, though, it’s an excellent budget gaming laptop, especially with the Intel i5-13500HX and 16Gb of DDR5 RAM that makes it a great day-to-day laptop as well, even though it is a bit flashy in the way more expensive gaming laptops like to be.

Lenovo Legion Slim 5 — $900, was $1,350

Lenovo Legion Slim 5 laptop.
Lenovo

It’s always great to see a slim and thin gaming laptop that has a bit of power under it, and while the RTX 4060 that’s in there won’t blow your socks off, it’s a much better mid-range card for a budget gaming laptop. Besides getting access to DLSS 3.0, the RTX 4060 will have an easier time hitting the 144Hz refresh rate, meaning much fewer graphical compromises on your part, and you might even be able to crank up the settings without losing too much framerate performance. Otherwise, the Ryzen 5 7640HS and 16GB of DDR5 RAM are about what we’d like to see at this price point, and good for making this a great all-arounder and probably one of the better Black Friday gaming laptop deals we’ve seen.

ASUS TUF with RTX 4070 — $999.99, was $1,400

The Asus TUF F15 gaming laptop with the screen open.
Asus

If you want the best money can buy without actually spending over $1,000, then this configuration of the TUF with an RTX 4070 is going to be hard to beat. The RTX 4070 is a 1440p gaming card, so it should easily handle the 1080p screen this laptop comes with and let it hit the 144Hz refresh rate with ease, even on the highest graphical settings. You also get a very respectable 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H, which is a higher-end CPU that will handle most tasks thrown at it just fine. The 16GB of DDR5 RAM is also pretty great, and so is the 1TB of SSD space, which we don’t often see at this price point.

