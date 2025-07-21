 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Fed up with AI slop? Here’s how DuckDuckGo can help

By
The DuckDuckGo logo.
DuckDuckGo

If you’ve had enough of AI-generated images filling up your search results, then the DuckDuckGo search engine is here to help.

The Pennsylvania-based company recently announced an easy way to filter out AI-generated images from search results on its privacy-focused search engine.

Recommended Videos

To try it, simply make a search on DuckDuckGo and then head to the Images tab. You’ll see a new drop-down option that says, “AI images: show.” Select it and then select “AI images: hide,” and then voilà, your page of images will appear slop-free!

Related: 
Best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, HBO Max, and more

Alternatively — and this is a neat touch — if you want the feature auto-enabled on DuckDuckGo’s search engine, all you need to do is bookmark noai.duckduckgo.com. This page also hides DuckDuckGo’s AI-assisted summaries and AI chat icons.

“Our philosophy about AI features is ‘private, useful, and optional,’” DuckDuckGo said in a post on X announcing the new feature. “Our goal is to help you find what you’re looking for. You should decide for yourself how much AI you want in your life — or if you want any at all.”

The company said that its new filter blocks AI-generated images by using community-made lists that identify known AI image sources. It checks images against these lists and then hides from its search results the ones flagged as AI-generated.

It added that while it won’t catch 100% of AI-generated results, “it will greatly reduce the number of AI-generated images you see.”

DuckDuckGo’s attempt to give people more control over the presence of AI-generated images in search results is a notable effort by the company toward preserving the integrity and usability of its search engine as the internet becomes increasingly filled with content created by AI tools.

It’s great that DuckDuckGo is listening to user gripes about the proliferation of synthetic images, with the new feature sure to prove popular among folks keen for real images in their results. 

Now, if only the social media sites would follow suit …

Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

European Union issues guidance on how to not violate the AI Act’s ‘prohibited use’ section
European Union

Companies worldwide now officially required to comply with the European Union's expansive AI Act, which seeks to mitigate many of the potential harms posed by the new technology. The EU Commission on Tuesday issued additional guidance on how firms can ensure their generative models measure up to the Union's requirements and remain clear of the Act's "unacceptable risk" category for AI use cases, which are now banned within the economic territory.

The AI Act was voted into law in March, 2024, however, the first compliance deadline came and passed just a few days ago on February 2, 2025.

Read more
Perplexity’s new AI agent can perform multi-step tasks on your Android device
Running Perplexity on OnePlus Pad 2.

Perplexity announced Thursday that it is beginning to roll out an agentic AI for Android devices, called Perplexity Assistant, which will be able to independently take multi-step actions on behalf of its user.

"We are excited to launch the Perplexity Assistant to all Android users," Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas wrote in a post to X on Thursday. "This marks the transition for Perplexity from an answer engine to a natively integrated assistant that can call other apps and perform basic tasks for you."

Read more
Trump reverses ‘critical’ AI safety order on first day in office
Trump stylized image

Amid a flurry of repeals and rollbacks to his predecessor's executive orders during his first day back in office, Donald Trump has announced that he's reversed an executive order from former-President Biden once deemed "critical" by Microsoft. The order sought to protect workers, consumers and national security interests from potential harms caused by emerging AI technologies.

The previous administration released the order in October 2023, dubbed the "Executive Order on the Safe, Secure, and Trustworthy Development and Use of Artificial Intelligence." The order concedes that generative AI systems offer both "promise and peril" to America and could potentially, "exacerbate societal harms such as fraud, discrimination, [and] bias." Links to the newly-cancelled executive orders now return 404 error pages on the White House website.

Read more