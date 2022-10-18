 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

DuckDuckGo’s new browser could help keep Mac users safe on the web

Alan Truly
By

DuckDuckGo is a relatively well-known alternative to the dominant Google search engine but it also makes a DuckDuckGo web browser for iPhone and Android phones that places your privacy and security first. Now the DuckDuckGo browser is available for your Mac computer as a public beta.

The top feature of DuckDuckGo’s browser has always been a convenient Fire button in the upper right corner of every window that burns up browser history, cookies, web caches, and visited URLs keeping your privacy safe with a single click, even on a shared computer. Many more features than that have been added. Duck Player is included and prevents YouTube from using ad tracking, cookies, and recommended videos. DuckDuckGo email is similar to Apple’s Hide My Email, providing an @duck.com address that redirects to your actual account and which can easily be switched off if overrun with spam.

DuckDuckGo is a privacy-first web browser.

DuckDuckGo’s browser defaults to using the DuckDuckGo search engine, although you can choose whichever you prefer or use an exclamation point followed by a “g” to direct a search to Google without having to retype your query. DuckDuckGo calls this a !Bang shortcut and there are thousands to quickly access with various search engines or to directly find products on popular shopping sites.

Apple is also concerned about your privacy and prevents cross-site tracking in Safari but DuckDuckGo goes further, handling cookies in the most secure way possible by default and automatically encrypting websites that don’t use the latest security protocols.

It’s a Universal binary that runs natively on both Apple Silicon and Intel Mac computers with no need for Rosetta emulation. The download is quick and the app uses less than 48MB on the disk so it’s easy to try out. The download link is near the top of DuckDuckGo’s blog post about the Mac beta release.

Editors' Recommendations

This dangerous new hacker tool makes phishing worryingly easy
Computer user touching on Microsoft word icon to open the program.
Google Chrome tops this list of most vulnerable browsers
Google Chrome logo appears over photo of laptop with chart of vulnerabilities.
Hackers have found a way to hack you that you’d never expect
A depiction of a hacker breaking into a system via the use of code.
New phishing method looks just like the real thing, but it steals your passwords
A MacBook with Google Chrome loaded.
Best graphics cards 2022: finding the best GPU for gaming
AMD RX 6600 among other graphics cards.
Here’s what the Meta Quest Pro tells us about Apple’s mixed reality headset
A person wearing a Meta Quest Pro headset interacts with VR.
The RTX 4080 unlaunch is the worst news for GPU prices since crypto
GeForce logo on the RTX 3080.
Nvidia just changed its mind on a controversial cryptomining feature
Promotional photo of an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card.
This Surface Pro 8 model is down to just $800 at Best Buy
The Start Menu pulled up on the Surface Pro 8.
The best laptops in 2022: read before you buy
dell xps 13 9315 review 06
Best stylus for tablets and computers: Top pens for note-takers and artists
Best stylus
Grab a cheap HP laptop for only $300 with this sweet deal
A front angle of the HP 17-inch laptop.
This Dell XPS 13 Plus laptop just got a $250 discount
XPS 13 Plus laptop on a white table.